SenesTech Expands Distribution with DIY Pest Control Through Initial Stocking Order of EVOLVE Soft Bait Fertility Control Product

SenesTech, Inc.

20 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announced that it has renewed and expanded its distribution with DIY Pest Control with a stocking order for Evolve™ Soft Bait ("Evolve"), the first and only soft bait product featuring breakthrough, next generation technology that targets rodent populations by using nonlethal methods to restrict fertility. DIY Pest Control is a leading online distributor of pest control products.

"We are extremely pleased to expand our distribution relationship with DIY Pest Control to now include our breakthrough soft bait fertility control solution, Evolve," commented Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "For the past 2 years, DIY has been a key distributor of our ContraPest® products. This substantial stocking order for our newest product, Evolve, expands the relationship between the two companies and our joint commitment to providing customers with innovative solutions to address rodent control. As a leader in the pest management supply business for professionals and consumers, DIY is an ideal partner for SenesTech."

Evolve targets the root cause of pest problems–rats' ability to rapidly reproduce. The solution controls the population by controlling the fertility of rats, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation. The active ingredient in Evolve effectively reduces fertility in rodents in numerous independent studies.

Evolve is highly palatable to rats, easy to deploy, and offers diverse placement in many different environments including municipalities, parks, recreation facilities, sports venues, food processing facilities, correctional facilities, subways, medical facilities, agribusiness, zoos and residential locations. Evolve is priced competitively to rodenticide alternatives.

"We have seen a dramatic rise in demand for SenesTech's ContraPest products, particularly the Elevate and Isolate Bait Systems™. We are excited to be among the first to add Evolve to our offerings and expect it to be an excellent seller in the line," said Fletcher Cline, DIY's President.

Evolve is available at https://diypestcontrol.com/evolve-soft-bait, and the Isolate Bait System is available at https://diypestcontrol.com/contrapest-isolate-bait-system.

About SenesTech
We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

About DIY Pest Control
Pro Pest Products, doing business as "Do It Yourself Pest Control" has been a family business since its inception, servicing and supplying pest control companies and consumers since 1982. The Do-It-Yourself online pest control store is the original online pest control supply company to homeowners, landscapers, and pest control operators.

For more information, visit https://diypestcontrol.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation for Evolve to be an excellent seller in the line. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; our ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; and regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Investors: Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, [email protected]
Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

