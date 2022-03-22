SenesTech, Inc., Announces EPA Approval and Launch of the Elevate Bait System™ with ContraPest®

The Elevate Bait System with ContraPest is specifically designed to address rat problems in above-ground locations.

PHOENIX, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc., (SNES) announced today the EPA approval of and launch of its newest product design and application, the Elevate Bait System™ with ContraPest®. The bait system is specifically designed to be easily deployed above ground with multiple options for mounting in the rafters of barns, granaries, storage, and manufacturing facilities – wherever rats are feeding, transiting, or hiding. The novel suspended bait station is easily accessible by rats, but out of the way of people, pets, livestock, food stores, etc. The system is designed to permit easy drop in and replacement of new 8oz bottles of ContraPest, reducing servicing time and cost.

"Roof rats can spend their lifetimes never putting paws to the ground," said Ken Siegel, Chief Executive Officer, SenesTech. "The beauty of the new Elevate Bait System is that we're targeting rats where they live and breed. Not only do these rats stay in the upper part of buildings, but so does this suspended bait system."

While the Elevate Bait System provides a new way to deploy ContraPest, it still contains the same tried and tested solution that has made ContraPest so successful in reducing rat reproduction to stop infestation before it starts. ContraPest is a sweet fatty liquid formula that rodents love; it works both alone as well as in conjunction with traditional methods and has proven its ability to reduce rat pest populations by 60-90% more than current methods alone.

Mr. Siegel continued, "While our experience with agricultural applications demonstrates the efficacy and value of ContraPest, our customers have been requesting this additional baiting option. We expect that sales into agriculture will be greatly enhanced and accelerated by having the Elevate Bait System with ContraPest as an option."

This new product design and use is currently undergoing state registrations and is expected to be ready to ship to customers by mid-April at which time it will be available in most states.

To learn more or to order the Elevate Bait System with ContraPest call 1-866-886-RATS.

About SenesTech

We are "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind: 2 rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups in a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

