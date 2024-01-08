SenesTech Partners with Global Leader in Irrigation Solutions to Expand Evolve™ Soft Bait to Open Field Agriculture Applications

PHOENIX, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces the expansion of EvolveTM, its innovative soft bait fertility control solution, into the broader market of open field agriculture. This expansion partners with a global leader in irrigation solutions for sustainable agriculture, and will begin at a California dairy and almond grower.

"Open field agriculture presents a unique challenge to rodent pest control. Poisons can not be broadcast, and trapping is expensive and of limited efficacy. The Evolve soft bait, with its minimum risk, its reasonable cost, and its proven efficacy, provides a new tool for this widespread market," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's president and CEO.

"We are partnering with one of the global leaders in irrigation solutions, with a commitment to sustainability, and they have selected one of their preferred customers for the initial deployment, a diary and almond producer. Their stated goal is to ultimately expand the offering of Evolve to their customers across the globe as they learn more about Evolve's potential," continued Mr. Fruendt.

Evolve addresses the fundamental issue of rodent overpopulation by focusing on the rapid reproduction of rats. Evolve controls the population by reducing or eliminating the fertility of rats, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation with poisons alone. The active ingredient in Evolve effectively reduces fertility in rodents in numerous independent studies. Evolve is highly palatable to rats, easy to deploy, offers diverse placement in many different environments and is priced competitively to rodenticide alternatives.

The broader agricultural market represents a significant opportunity for Evolve. Rodents are reportedly responsible for destroying nearly 20% of the world's stored food supply due to consumption and contamination.

Further, California has enacted legislation restricting the use of the four major second generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs), or poisons, which has created a need in the market for non-lethal, effective pest control alternatives.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

