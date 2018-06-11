SenesTech Reaches a Distribution Agreement with Bug Off Pest Control Center of New York City for ContraPest®

"Andy Linares and Bug Off are well known and well respected in the pest management world. He brings a focus on innovation, education and service to his PMP customers, and we look forward to working with him to more rapidly penetrate the New York City market," said Dr. Loretta P. Mayer, Chair, CEO and co-founder of SenesTech.

"New York is the biggest market for rodent control in the U.S.; the toughest, and the most sophisticated. My PMP customers rely on Bug Off to bring them the most innovative and the most effective solutions to their pest management challenges. ContraPest is a very promising product, and I am looking forward to partnering with the SenesTech team to bring it to our market," said Andy Linares, President of Bug Off Pest Control Center.

Bug Off will immediately be a stocking distributor.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology that targets the reproductive capabilities of Norway and roof rats. As a highly palatable liquid, the formulation promotes sustained consumption, helping to reduce fertility in both male and female rats, bringing populations down and keeping them down. Our delivery system is designed to minimize handler exposure, and ContraPest is dispensed inside tamper resistant bait stations, minimizing the risks to non-target species.

As a versatile tool, ContraPest can be used within Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs to help reduce reproduction and magnify the success of IPM protocols or as a standalone, non-lethal solution for customers that are looking to reduce or eliminate the use of lethal methodologies.

ContraPest is a Restricted Use Pesticide, due to applicator expertise. Please read and comply with all label instructions. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

