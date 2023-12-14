SenesTech Receives Substantial Orders for EVOLVE Soft Bait

The first and only soft bait contraceptive for rats with little or no risk to human health or the environment.

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces the expansion of Evolve™ Soft Bait ("Evolve") with substantial initial orders. Initially launched in November 2023, Evolve is the first and only soft bait product featuring technology that targets rodent populations by using non-lethal methods to restrict fertility.

Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's president and CEO, said, "The reaction to the launch of Evolve has been enthusiastic and immediate. Within days of launch, we received pallet-sized orders for Evolve from a number of distributors. Combined with direct orders from pest management professionals and consumers, we have had to more than double our weekly production to meet demand, and will soon double it again."

"Many of the initial orders are from customers with prior, successful experience with ContraPest®, our first fertility control product, but who wanted a soft bait product. Evolve has similar efficacy to ContraPest, in a format that is easier to deploy, and at a price point comparable to alternatives such as poisons."

Wendy Berry, a New Hampshire-based pest control expert claimed, "Since offering my clients ContraPest, it has given them a sense of relief to a never-ending problem…too many rats. Clients have seen huge differences before and after the introduction of ContraPest. They also see how reducing the reproduction rate is a key component to success. With the effectiveness now well known, we have received contracts with a college, municipalities and other downtown areas. Adding Evolve will better meet the needs of my customers."

In New England, legislators and regulators are evaluating new approaches to pest control, seeking to reduce or eliminate traditional poisons known as second-generation anticoagulants (SGARs) from regional use. In Massachusetts, joint bills (H.825 and S.487), which ban the use of SGARs from publicly owned properties such as elementary schools, have continued addressing secondary poisoning problems plaguing the region. As reported by the Charles River Watershed Association earlier this year, a third eagle succumbed to poisoning from secondary exposure to SGARs.

Fruendt concluded, "We are pleased to provide customers with an innovative and competitively priced solution to address their rodent infestations. We have heard from the consumer market that they seek effective, proven and approved alternatives to poisons. Some consumers, in New England for example, have resorted to untested and unapproved 'home remedies'. We have a better solution."

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit www.senestech.com and www.contrapeststore.com.

