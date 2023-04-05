SenesTech Signs a Distribution Agreement with Target Specialty Products for ContraPest®

PHOENIX, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, today announced a national distribution agreement with Target Specialty Products for ContraPest. In addition to distribution, Target Specialty Products and SenesTech will be actively collaborating in marketing and selling ContraPest throughout its network.

"This agreement with Target recognizes the important role that distributors represent, more as a strategic vertical than as a distribution channel. It represents a new and more collaborative partnership and allows us to leverage their marketing and education platforms directly to the pest management community," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's Chief Executive Officer. "The long-standing relationship between pest management professional, or PMP, and distributor in this scenario lends additional credibility to our product. They are selective about what products they carry, and ContraPest made the list. More PMPs will try it as a result."

"While the focus of our marketing and sales is on the PMP community directly, there are many times that a combined approach with a quality distributor better meets the PMPs' needs, and dramatically improves our reach," added Nicole Williams, SenesTech's Chief Revenue Officer. "SenesTech now has renewed and expanded agreements with the two largest structural pest management distributors: Veseris and Target Specialty Products."

About SenesTech

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

