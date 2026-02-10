SenesTech Strengthens Direct-to-Consumer Commercial Strategy by Directly Managing Amazon Sales of Evolve™ Rat and Evolve™ Mouse

Transition from Third-Party to Internal Management Expected to Increase Revenue and Enhance Margin on E-Commerce Channel Moving Forward While Building on Early Success

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES) today announced that it will begin directly managing sales of its Evolve™ Rat and Evolve™ Mouse products on Amazon. The change reflects the Company's continued focus on e-commerce as an important distribution channel and will be effective immediately.

In 2025, e-commerce represented over 50% of SenesTech's revenue, with about one half of that directly managed by the Company and the remainder managed by third parties (including Amazon sales). E-Commerce sales of Evolve have delivered steady revenue growth, with Amazon serving as a key platform for introducing Evolve products to consumers and supporting product education.

By bringing Amazon operations in-house, SenesTech expects to gain greater control over product presentation and consumer communications, while leveraging performance data to optimize sales and marketing efforts. Direct management will also allow the Company to sell directly to consumers, which is expected to result in the retention of a greater portion of e-commerce revenue. This transition supports SenesTech's broader efforts to enhance its direct-to-consumer capabilities and provide customers with multiple purchasing options.

In recent months, the Company has expanded its internal e-commerce resources, including leadership support and operational expertise, to support this transition.

"We believe that managing Amazon sales internally will give us greater visibility into customer engagement and allow us to more directly align our messaging, data, and operations," said Michael Edell, Interim Chief Operating Officer of SenesTech. "With a Q1 implementation, the financial benefits will start immediately but we expect them to be more impactful in Q2."

Evolve is a non-lethal, EPA-designated minimum-risk rodent control soft bait that targets the root cause of infestations—rodent overpopulation—by reducing fertility in both male and female rodents. With Evolve, consumers and pest professionals alike gain access to a sustainable, effective alternative to traditional poisons.

