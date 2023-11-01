SenesTech Taking Orders for Evolve™ Soft Bait for Rodent Fertility Control

The first and only soft bait product featuring breakthrough, next generation technology that targets rodent populations by using nonlethal methods to restrict fertility.

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, announces today the Company is now taking orders from commercial customers for Evolve™ Soft Bait ("Evolve™"), a solution designed to reduce fertility in rats, for shipment on or before November 13th. The Company already has received advanced purchase commitments from key customers.

The minimum-risk solution is the first and only soft bait developed to control pest populations using a breakthrough technology that targets the rat population where it starts, by restricting fertility through nonlethal methods.

Evolve targets the root cause of pest problems–rats' ability to rapidly reproduce. The solution controls the population by controlling the fertility of rats, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation. The active ingredient in Evolve™ effectively reduces fertility in rodents in numerous independent studies.

Evolve is highly palatable to rats, easy to deploy, and offers diverse placement in many different environments including municipalities, parks, recreation facilities, sports venues, food processing facilities, correctional facilities, subways, medical facilities, agribusiness, zoos and residential locations.

Evolve is priced competitively to rodenticide alternatives.

"Evolve was developed to offer customers a soft bait product that has similar efficacy to ContraPest®, but in a format that is easier to deploy and that they can use daily in their integrated pest management programs," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's president and CEO. "Evolve is also suited for use by consumers, and we expect to announce partnerships with e-commerce providers and big box retailers by the end of the year."

"Evolve's active ingredient, gossypol, derived from cottonseed, has a well-documented record of efficacy, and was developed under the EPA's minimum risk rules, also known as '25B'", said Dan Palasky, SenesTech's Chief Technical Officer. "We will be publishing a white paper summarizing this data, as well as continuing to perform our own field tests."

For further information, visit senestech.com/evolve, or see the Frequently Asked Questions below.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

1. What is Evolve?

a. Evolve is a soft bait contraceptive for rats developed by SenesTech. Its active ingredient, cottonseed oil, inhibits fertility to reduce their population.

2. How does Evolve work?

a. Cottonseed oil, the active ingredient extracted from cotton plants (genus Gossypium), contains a compound called gossypol which affects fertility in rats. The compound interferes with the reproductive mechanisms in both male (sperm count and motility) and female rats (longer estrous cycles and reduced follicles), thereby controlling their population.

3. Where can Evolve be deployed?

a. Evolve can be used anywhere rats are found! Simply place two to 12 pieces per location and update based upon rat activity levels.

b. We recommend that Evolve be secured in tamper-resistant bait stations in areas where there's potential exposure to children, pets, wildlife, or other non-target species.

c. Refer to label and SDS for further information.

4. Does Evolve work on other species?

a. Evolve is currently only for rats. SenesTech is expanding to other species soon, so be on the lookout for new products!

5. Does Evolve pose an exposure risk to non-target animals?

a. The low gossypol levels in Evolve are designed for the body mass of rats so larger mammals would need to repeatedly ingest a substantial amount over several weeks to see any effects.

b. Birds appear to be more tolerant of gossypol as they have different intestinal tracks and modes of digestion.

6. After consumed by rats, how long does Evolve stay in their system?

a. In rats, gossypol has a corresponding half-life of approximately three days after consumption and is mostly excreted via feces with a small amount through urine.

7. How much Evolve does a rat need to eat to take effect?

a. The target is for rats to eat one piece of Evolve bait per day. Evolve has a cumulative effect, so the more a rat consumes and the longer they consume the greater the results on their fertility.

8. When can I expect results with Evolve?

a. Evolve's effects on the population begin after one to two breeding cycles (four to six weeks), resulting in reduced pregnancies and less pups born.

b. Upon cessation of treatment, rats will regain their fertility within approximately six weeks.

9. Why use Evolve?

a. Evolve is a non-lethal way to control rat population levels. It is highly palatable to rats, easy to deploy, and offers diverse placement in many different environments.

10. What is the shelf life of Evolve?

a. Shelf life is a minimum of six months.

11. How much does Evolve cost?

a. Evolve is priced competitively to rodenticide (poison) alternatives.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are the experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive for pest animals. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world.

