SenesTech to Launch "Direct To Consumer" Program for ContraPest®

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today announced plans to make its flagship rodent control product, ContraPest®, available directly to consumers through its recently launched e-commerce platform. The new program is expected to launch on March 16, 2020 and will be available to consumers in 47 states.

"SenesTech is responding to growing demand from residential and small business customers for our game-changing ContraPest product," said Ken Siegel, CEO of SenesTech. "We have found that these consumers have had difficulty locating pest management professionals to deploy and service ContraPest, or prefer the 'do it yourself' approach. With the launch of our e-commerce platform in December, we now have the tool to directly service this important constituency. In March we expect to begin shipping starter kits including bait stations, trays and a 1 month trial supply of ContraPest to end user customers. The launch will be supported by the availability of 'how to' videos and instructions on how to most effectively deploy ContraPest in a variety of locations. Technical support will be available both on-line and by telephone as well."

Steve Krause, EVP of Sales and Marketing commented, "We are extremely excited to be able to bring ContraPest directly to small businesses and consumers across the country. We believe that ContraPest's environmentally friendly formula is the perfect solution for many residential and small business locations. This new initiative complements the supply of ContraPest through our pest management professional partners as part of their integrated pest management program (IPM), much in the same way as other tools for IPM are marketed and sold."

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our strategy for product development and marketing; our assessment of customer demand and preferences; our expectations regarding the timing, composition and deployment of our direct to consumer program; our belief that our product is more humane, less harmful to the environment and more effective than traditional methods; and our belief that ContraPest will establish a new paradigm in rodent control without environmental effects of rodenticides. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.senestech.com

