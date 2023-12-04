SenesTech's ContraPest® Registered for Use in Puerto Rico to Combat Rat Infestations

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces its ContraPest® products have been registered for sale and immediate use in Puerto Rico. ContraPest is the first and only EPA-registered rat contraceptive impacting both male and female rats and fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management.

"Puerto Rico, as an island nation, is ideally positioned to benefit from ContraPest's unique fertility control features. Similar to many other islands, rats in Puerto Rico have posed a huge problem for society, whether it be food contamination or destruction, infrastructure damage or public health risks. The grain industry, in particular, has been hit hard by rat infestations, endangering food security for the island. We are currently finalizing plans with a large agricultural firm to be our lead customer in the country," commented Joel Fruendt, SenesTech president and CEO.

"SenesTech's line up of fertility control products address the fundamental issue of rodent overpopulation by focusing on the rapid reproduction of rats. Our solutions control the population by reducing or eliminating the fertility of rats, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation with poisons alone," Fruendt continued.

The Company is also in the process of completing Puerto Rico product registration for Evolve™, SenesTech's all new, soft bait product that has similar efficacy to ContraPest but in a user friendly non-liquid format.

SenesTech currently offers four unique fertility control options to manage rat infestations, including the following:

The Ultimate Bait System™ with ContraPest ® is designed for pest management professionals with its larger size and standard bait box deployment.

is designed for pest management professionals with its larger size and standard bait box deployment. The Isolate Bait System™ with ContraPest ® is a more efficient and easier-to-use bait system utilizing an integrated tank-tray unit catering to both professionals and the do-it-yourself market.

is a more efficient and easier-to-use bait system utilizing an integrated tank-tray unit catering to both professionals and the do-it-yourself market. The Elevate Bait System TM with ContraPest ® was uniquely designed to be easily deployed above ground with multiple options for mounting in the rafters of barns, granaries, storage and manufacturing facilities – wherever rats are feeding, transiting or hiding. The novel suspended bait station is easily accessible by rats, but out of the way of people, pets, livestock, food stores, etc.

was uniquely designed to be easily deployed above ground with multiple options for mounting in the rafters of barns, granaries, storage and manufacturing facilities – wherever rats are feeding, transiting or hiding. The novel suspended bait station is easily accessible by rats, but out of the way of people, pets, livestock, food stores, etc. EvolveTM Soft Bait, the first and only soft bait contraceptive for rats in a highly palatable, user-friendly format, and convenient for professionals and consumers alike to deploy.

"We look forward to bringing our unique rodent control approach to the integrated pest management companies and do-it-yourselfers of Puerto Rico in the years to come," Fruendt concluded.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit www.senestech.com and www.contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that Puerto Rico, as an island nation, is ideally positioned to benefit from ContraPest's unique fertility control features; and our finalization of plans with a large agricultural firm to be our lead customer in the country. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; and regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

