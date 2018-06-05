Sengled Adds Colorful Light to Two New Products

Element Color Plus not only delivers essential smart lighting features including app control, scheduling, tunable white light control (2000K-6500K) and energy use tracking, but also the ability to change colors with 16 million options to help consumers better create the perfect mood for any room or activity, simply by replacing a standard light bulb. And at just $29.99 per bulb, Element Color Plus A19 bulbs provide unique value to anyone looking to add color to their smart home. The Element Color Plus two-pack starter kit, with two bulbs and the Element hub, is also available for $79.99.

"Reducing the barriers of entry is crucial for having more consumers adopt smart lighting," said Johnson Shen, CEO of Sengled. "Our goal with the Element platform, including the latest Element Color Plus bulbs, is to provide a simple and affordable smart lighting option that consumers will enjoy using every day."

Like all Sengled Element bulbs, Element Color Plus bulbs connect to the Sengled Element hub and the Sengled Element Home app, available both on iOS and Android. The Element bulbs also offer flexibility to connect with other leading smart home hubs including Amazon Echo Plus, SmartThings and Wink. Once connected to a hub, consumers can connect the Element Color Plus bulbs to their preferred voice platform, Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, to control lighting with their voice. Sengled Element bulbs are also now compatible with IFTTT (if this, then that) offering applets to trigger the lights based on time of day, location, weather, music and more.

Sengled also added color to the new standalone Bluetooth speaker bulb, Solo Color Plus, which combines over 16 million color options with a high-quality audio speaker. Music lovers can customize color, volume and brightness using the free Sengled Pulse app and add an extra level of entertainment by selecting the preset Rhythm mode to watch the colors change to the beat of the music. Perfect for parents, kids and anyone who wants to recreate a spa experience, music festival, or dance party in the comfort of their home.

Sengled understands that lighting is an essential element of every home and strives to put practical, smart functionality within reach of everyday consumers through affordable and easy to use products. The Sengled portfolio will continue to expand through 2018 with the introduction of an inclusive Sengled Home app, smart motion-sensing bulbs and a smart plug to help automate ordinary small appliances.

About Sengled

Sengled is bringing bright new ideas to smart lighting with products that connect, entertain and simplify people's lives. By integrating consumer electronics with energy-saving LED bulbs, Sengled provides consumers with intuitive, flexible and multi-function products that bring smart home capabilities to every room. https://us.sengled.com/

