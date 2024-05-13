Senhwa Biosciences Announces Jason Huang, MD as New Chief Medical Officer

NEW TAIPEI CITY, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), announced the appointment of Jason Huang, M.D., former Regional Therapeutic Area Expert (RTAE), Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson, as the company's chief medical officer. The appointment has been confirmed following a resolution made during a Board of Directors meeting today. Dr. Huang will assume the position on June 3rd.

Dr. Huang received his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from Taipei Medical University and a Master in Law from Soochow University. Prior to joining Senhwa Biosciences, he held positions at Janssen as Regional Therapeutic Area Expert, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, concentrating on infectious disease/vaccine and immunology and served as global clinical operation cluster head of Taiwan, Korea and Malaysia. He led the team and participated in over 90 projects in J&J, contributing to drug development endeavors encompassing over a hundred studies. His remarkable leadership and abundant experience in pharmaceutical field had significantly boosted the company's growth.

Apart from Janssen, Dr. Huang also served as the Medical Department Director at Abbott Laboratories Taiwan, and as the CEO and Chief Medical Officer at Ascendo Biotechnology Inc., successfully advancing three primary assets from lead identification to pre-IND status within a 3-year time frame.

Senhwa Biosciences has been focusing on developing first-in-class drug to tackle unmet medical needs in oncology, infectious and rare diseases. Having Dr. Huang join the team, Senhwa anticipates his extensive experience in global pharmaceutical field and perspective can accelerate drug development progress and explore new opportunities for international collaboration.

SOURCE Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.