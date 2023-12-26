Senhwa Biosciences Received Taiwan FDA IND Approval for Phase II Study of Silmitasertib in Patients with Community-Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) Associated with Viral Infection

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a drug development company focusing on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases, announced today that Taiwan Food and Drug Administration has approved its Phase II IND application of Silmitasertib (CX-4945) to treat patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) caused by viral infection. The trial is a phase II multi-center, randomized-controlled interventional prospective study, and the purpose of this trial is to investigate whether early intervention of Silmitasertib restrains the progression of CAP by inhibiting the elevated cytokine release associated with SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza viruses.

This trial will be led by an inter-hospital team, which is specialized in infectious diseases and possesses extensive experiences in carrying out large-scale international clinical trials for various anti-viral new drugs, across five well-known hospitals including National Taiwan University Hospital, National Taiwan University Cancer Center, Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, Tri-Service General Hospital and Taoyuan General Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Silmitasertib works by inhibiting CK2 protein kinase, which have implicated in regulation of several signaling pathways that are important for innate immune responses. CK2 modulates inflammatory pathways, including NF-κB, PI3K–Akt–mTOR, and JAK–STAT. Inhibition of CK2 by Silmitasertib diminishes the secretion of IL-6 and MCP-1 (Rosenberger et al.). Silmitasertib treatment also reduces the expression of TNF-α and CCL4 in NiSO4-stimulated MoDCs (Bourayne et al.). "Senhwa regards this phase II as the proof-of-concept study to demonstrate Silmitasertib can be a therapeutic strategy that are not restricted to only a specific viral infection, but applicable to various viruses," said Jin-Ding Huang, CEO of Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.

The global market for related therapeutic drugs has exceeded a value of over $120.6 billion USD in 2020 and it's projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% and reach more than $339 billion USD by 2030 according to market research.

About Silmitasertib

Silmitasertib is a first-in-class small molecule drug that targets the CK2 protein and acts as a CK2 inhibitor. Clinical studies thus far have shown Silmitasertib is safe and well-tolerated in humans and is easily administered with its oral formulation. Silmitasertib is currently under development through several oncology programs in adults and children with recurrent/advanced or metastatic cancer. To date, three Phase I trials and one Phase II trial of Silmitasertib in cancer patients have been completed while two other Phase I and II studies of Silmitasertib are still ongoing.

The US FDA has granted Silmitasertib Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma in December 2016, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Medulloblastoma in July 2020 and December 2021, respectively.  Fast Track Designation was granted in August 2021 for the treatment of recurrent Sonic Hedgehog driven Medulloblastoma.

About Senhwa Biosciences

Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. is a leading clinical-stage company focused on developing first-in-class, next-generation DNA Damage Response therapeutics and seeks to address unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Taiwan, with an operational base in San Diego, California, Senhwa is well-positioned to oversee the development of its compounds.

Silmitasertib (CX-4945) and Pidnarulex (CX-5461), both with novel mechanisms of action as anti-cancer drugs for the treatment of multiple indications, are the core products in Senhwa Bioscience's pipeline. Clinical trials are currently ongoing in Australia, Canada, United States and Taiwan.

Visit Senhwa Biosciences' website for more details: www.senhwabio.com

SOURCE Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.

