Senior and Patient In-Home Care Faces New Challenges During COVID

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotsa Helping Hands and Papa, two companies dedicated to providing seniors and patients living at home with support and caregiving assistance, are ensuring that these individuals continue to have the support they need amidst the pandemic's impact on the ability of working caregivers to stay at home.

A recent study from CMS shows that 1/3 of employees have left a position to care for a loved one, as recently highlighted by the New York Times and Washington Post. "The level of effort it takes to care for a loved one with a medical condition or who is aging is tremendous. Caregivers go to heroic lengths, and the support of family, friends, and community that Lotsa facilitates is essential," says Matt McCabe, Managing Director of Lotsa Helping Hands. "But even that cannot cover all the needs. Compassionate third-party help is essential, and we are thrilled about this partnership with Papa to support caregivers, patients, and seniors holistically."

Lotsa Helping Hands is a web and mobile application that allows caregivers to easily coordinate caregiving tasks and communication with those providing support for their loved one. When supplemental support is needed, caregivers can now lean on Papa's network to provide reliable, compassionate service.

Papa's program is fueled by students referred to as Papa Pals. They provide companionship, light house chores, transportation, and technology assistance. Through this partnership, the "Pals" are performing a number of tasks to support the needs of caregivers on the Lotsa Helping Hands platform. Tasks include ordering groceries and refilling prescriptions, cooking meals, helping members with non-essential and medical appointment transportation, and providing companionship as an extension of the Lotsa Helping Hands caregiving community.

During these uncertain times, Papa and Lotsa Helping Hands are uniting to ensure that seniors and patients continue to receive the caregiving support they need, even as COVID is pulling caregivers out of the home. Seniors and patients are particularly vulnerable to the impact of COVID from a health perspective but meeting social and emotional needs is equally important and a vital factor in physical health as well.

Papa – Family On-Demand is a Miami startup that provides assistance and companionship to older adults and families throughout Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia, California, Texas, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Kansas. Papa launched their service in January of 2018.

Lotsa Helping Hands is dedicated to helping family, friends and communities support individuals in need of assistance. Patients often have difficulty asking for help, whether through embarrassment or simple inability. Caregivers are overwhelmed and the traditional methods of organizing via phone calls, email or text is onerous. Volunteers--friends, family, and community groups--want to help but often do not know what is needed. Lotsa addresses this need through a tech-enabled care calendar that allows caregivers to easily coordinate caregiving responsibilities such as transportation, meal preparation, visitation, medication compliance, and home maintenance across family, friends, and healthcare professionals.

