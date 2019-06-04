Senior Basketball Player Development Specialist, Peter Gaskill, Joins Eyecarrot as a Special Advisor Focusing on Elite Athlete Development in the Sport of Basketball

TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC |OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to announce its alignment with Elite Player Development Coach, Peter Gaskill. Peter has joined Eyecarrot as a Special Advisor within Elite Athlete Development and Team Sports specifically focusing on the sport of basketball. He will strive to develop high performance and team sports vision training opportunities within professional, collegiate, and preparatory academies. Coach Gaskill is a FIBA Certified Coach, NCAA Certified Coach, USA Gold Certified Basketball Coach, a former Coe College Men's Basketball Alumnus, and a team coach who has worked with a handful of professional basketball athletes, represented several secondary school programs as a Head Coach, in addition to holding key positions within collegiate and private development programs including as an Assistant Men's Basketball Coach at Rockhurst University and as the Director of Basketball for the Elevate Basketball Academy, a training system he created for the regionally located Genesis Health Clubs. Additionally, Peter has represented Time Warner Sports as a Color Analyst with several features through Fox Midwest Sports and several Canadian based broadcasters.

"As we shape our sports vision training capabilities, we look to align ourselves with sport specific professionals who are capable of sharing our product capabilities with high performance teams while catering to aspiring youth athletes. Coach Gaskill brings an array of athletic development skills to Eyecarrot as a coach and former athlete. He has seen the game from many view points and will guide the development of our gained sports relationships, with special focus towards basketball." commented Adam Cegielski, Eyecarrot CEO, Founder

As a former athlete, Peter was able to compete internationally in Australia. He also contributes his expertise to a variety of elite youth basketball camps within the USA and Canada; occasionally volunteering his time to charitable community sports initiatives.

"Vision therapy drills are designed to correct and fine tune a player's vision that can be used to correct blind spots, improve a player's ability to quickly pick up targets, and sharpen their depth perception. The Binovi vision therapy and training aid by Eyecarrot is an industry leader in vision training and can sharpen any player's shooting, improve their shooting percentages, and separate themselves from the competition." said Peter Gaskill, Basketball Player Development Coach

Eyecarrot looks to create longstanding relationships within elite sports through the introduction of our Special Advisor relationships.

About International Basketball Federation (FIBA)

FIBA is the world governing body for basketball. Founded in 1932, FIBA brings together 213 National Basketball Federations from all over the world. FIBA organizes and oversees international competitions that include the FIBA Basketball World Cup, the Olympic Basketball Tournament and 3x3 Basketball. The federation establishes the official basketball rules as well as the regulations that govern the relationships between the different members of the world basketball community. FIBA has five Regional Offices in Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania. Founded in 2008, the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) takes care of the social, humanitarian and educational activities of FIBA.

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

Eyecarrot is focused on the importance of vision. We are working on making vision therapy and sports vision training more accessible through improved technology that combines software, hardware, data, and expert knowledge and insights to help patients and athletes on a global scale. Binovi's commitment is to maximize the collaboration between optometry professionals, therapists, and trainers and their clients. Our goal is to serve as the foundation for constructive innovation within vision therapy and sports vision training.

Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

