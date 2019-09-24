Senior Canadian Institutional Equity Sales Professional Joins Strategic Advisory Firm Rose & Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose & Company announced today that Brian Smith has joined the firm as Managing Director in the New York office. This follows several previously announced additions to a growing team of highly accomplished institutional equities professionals focused on providing high touch investor access and related services to public companies.

Mr. Smith joins Rose & Company from Barclays, where he was responsible for the firm's Canadian institutional sales desk and served as the primary liaison between Barclays' corporate access team and Canadian issuers. Mr. Smith joined Barclays in 2012 after spending 20 years at RBC Capital Markets, where he was a Managing Director in charge of the firm's U.S. based Canadian equity sales desk.

"Brian's network of senior relationships with global institutional investors further increases our ability to provide public companies unparalleled access to decision makers," said Simon Rose, Chief Executive Officer of Rose & Company. "His experience working with Canadian companies to access deep pools of capital in North America and Europe will be particularly beneficial to our Canadian and other non-U.S. clients. We are pleased that our platform continues to attract highly experienced professionals of Brian's caliber, allowing us to consistently deliver increasing value to our clients."

Mr. Smith commented "The U.S. represents the largest pool of institutional capital in the world. However, due to changing market dynamics, accessing the right audience of investors can be challenging for many companies. I look forward to working with my colleagues at Rose & Company to bridge the widening gap between high quality public companies and institutional investors both in the U.S. and worldwide. The firm's high touch approach to engaging with institutional investors is unique and results in a service that offers a tremendous value for a company seeking to expand its shareholder base."

About Rose & Company

Rose & Company is a strategic advisory firm dedicated to helping clients successfully navigate the global capital markets. We work with our clients to evaluate, define and execute strategies to enhance their presence in increasingly globalized and complex capital markets. For more information, please visit www.roseandco.com.

