Senior Caravan To Show Love And Support At Illinois Nursing Homes

LOMBARD, Ill., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgeGuide, the Northeastern Illinois Area Agency on Aging, will travel to several senior communities Thursday, Aug. 13, with a special Senior Caravan to bring joy and a heart-felt "shout out" to Chicago-area seniors in a drive-past event of decorated vehicles, honking and cheering and goodie drop offs.

This pandemic is particularly tough on older adults and their caregivers, especially those in skilled nursing facilities and other communities, who've been asked to stay even more socially distanced than the general population. The distance is hard to bridge, resulting in feelings of isolation, loneliness, boredom.

The Senior Caravan can alleviate some of that isolation. Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, the Caravan travels to facilities in Downers Grove, Wheaton, Elmhurst, Cicero, and Norwood Park and Lincoln Park. Sponsors include AAA, BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois and Elite Care at Home. The Senior Caravan is in support of the Aug. 18 and 19 Senior Lifestyle Expo, at www.seniorlifestyleexpo.org, hosted by AgeGuide.

"While it might not be as satisfying as the face-to-face visits that we all miss, the caravan is a way to let older adults and the heroes who care for them know that we remember. And we care," Marla Fronczak, CEO of Age Guide Northeastern Illinois.



"In the past several months we've all had to give up a lot of the interaction we all need. We've found ways to help families and friends keep in touch with their loved ones, and the Caravan is a great way to let our residents and employees know they're not forgotten," said Samantha Toral, sales, marketing director of Park Place of Elmhurst. "We're happy they're coming by in the parade, and we're all excited to explore the entertainment, education and information that the virtual Expo will provide next week."

The Virtual Senior Lifestyle Expo will feature -- in addition to live, online, entertainment, seminars, and numerous exhibit booths -- AARP Illinois' Tuesday 10 a.m. live Town Hall featuring Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and state Department on Aging Director, Paula Basta. On Wednesday, the Town Hall features Administration for Community Living's Amy Wiatr-Rodriguez.

CONTACT: Kaitie Hauser, AgeGuide Outreach, Events Manager, [email protected], 630-293-5990, or Laura Kochevar, Caravan Coordinator, 312-540-9700, or cell: 773-860-1568.

SOURCE AgeGuide Northeastern Illinois

