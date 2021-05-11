Senior Care Authority Acquires Nationally Recognized Program to Keep Seniors Safe

PETALUMA, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority, the nation's premiere senior placement and eldercare consulting franchise, has acquired Beyond Driving with Dignity and is now the exclusive provider of the nationally recognized program.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 20 older adults (65+) are killed and almost 700 are injured in traffic crashes every day. The Beyond Driving with Dignity training and certification program was designed to help senior drivers and their families work through the complicated issue of age-related diminishing driving skills.

"The Beyond Driving with Dignity self-assessment program was a natural fit for Senior Care Authority. It aligns perfectly with our mission to coach families and be their advocate when they are faced with tough care decisions," said Frank Samson, founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority. "This program adds to our existing menu of core services dedicated to helping older adults, their families, and medical providers who are seeking professional resources for aging patients."

Senior Care Authority's local owners are comprehensively trained and certified advisors. They assist families in the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services. The 70-unit franchise, currently operating in 23 states across the United States, is equipping its franchisees with added training required to bring this program to clients. Thirty franchisees have already completed the training. The entire network is slated to be on-boarded and offering the program by Summer 2021.

The founder of Beyond Driving with Dignity, Matt Gurwell, saw the need for a program of this kind firsthand while serving as an Ohio state trooper. He created the program to help families navigate what can be a difficult and emotional conversation, and ultimately to reduce the number of unnecessary and avoidable death notices state troopers have to deliver.

"Not all seniors need to stop driving, but many families aren't sure when or how to make that decision for their loved ones," said Gurwell, "Our program allows families to remove the emotional aspect from the conversation and make a decision together, based on the facts. Part of the process is having a learning conversation with the senior versus a personal interview, which can often feel intrusive and put seniors on guard. We want a mutually-made decision with the senior."

Beyond Driving with Dignity helps an older driver with diminishing skills make a smooth transition from the driver's seat to the passenger seat. The program also ensures that the individual is able to maintain as much independence as possible.

Marcy Baskin, Managing Director of Senior Care Authority noted, "Senior Care Authority franchise owners are continually adding to their menu of services. With our franchise network, we are able to extend the reach of this much needed program at a national level. Furthermore, the program is congruent with our philosophy of compassion and empathy in all facets of senior care."



Senior Care Authority® is a Senior Placement and Eldercare Consulting organization based in Petaluma, California. The network is comprised of locally owned and professionally trained advisors who assist families in the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services. They also offer advocacy and family coaching and eldercare consulting including facilitating essential conversations between family members, locating a skilled nursing facility, home care agency or caregiver selection, long distance caregiving, finding the right resources and learning how to access them, or regular visits to loved ones. www.seniorcareauthority.com/franchise .

