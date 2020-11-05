Senior Care Authority Announces the Opening of Kansas City Franchise Location

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority®, an Eldercare Consulting and Assisted Living Residential Placement Services franchise, announced today the recent opening of their Kansas City franchise location. Owners Patrick and Tina Kershaw have expressed their desire to help the aging population and their families find the right care for their needs and are excited to serve both Jackson and Cass Counties in Missouri.

The Kershaws have personal experience with the concerns families face while caring for their loved ones at home. They also understand the challenges that come with finding the proper community in which loved ones can thrive. Both are Certified Dementia Practitioners who cared for their own parents as they transitioned through periods of time during which basic needs changed quickly and grew increasingly complex just to meet the activities of daily living. They have used this personal experience to become strong advocates on their clients' behalf and are happy to help with all necessary services related to assisted living facilities or residential care homes for individuals in the greater Kansas City area.

Together, the duo forms a great team as they provide care in the best interest of both their clients and their clients' loved ones.

"I am grateful to leave the technical environment and to work with people facing life challenges to facilitate the best possible result," said Patrick Kershaw, a retired Navy Captain and retired Engineering Project Manager.

"I have always found it extremely rewarding and taken great satisfaction improving people's lives on a personal level," said Tina Kershaw, who has been a Registered Nurse for over 35 years working at all levels from critical care, to home health, to private duty caring for the aged.

In their spare time, Patrick and Tina enjoy family, dogs, cycling, music, fitness, and competitive sailing. Both are active volunteers at their church where Patrick helps lead the music ministry.

