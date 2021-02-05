Senior Care Authority Announces the Opening of Southeast Texas Franchise Location

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority®, an eldercare consulting and senior living residential placement services franchise, announced today the recent opening of its Southeast Texas franchise location. Owner Jack Angel has made it clear that his personal mission is to help families find the best care and living options for their loved ones.

"I had to find safe and affordable living situations for both of my parents, as well as my former in-laws," said Angel, a master's graduate of Texas A&M University.

"This gave me a first-hand appreciation of the challenges that face those seeking to understand their options and to ultimately make the best care decisions. This is why I decided to enter this field. I am looking forward to my next life chapter, and I am honored to be in a position to help so many people with such a delicate and important process." In addition to providing independent senior placement services, Angel offers eldercare consulting and senior driving self-assessments. These services support difficult life decisions, and Angel believes strongly that every individual and family should have a complete picture of their options.

As a Certified Senior Advisor® and a Certified Dementia Practitioner, Jack is ready to help guide and coach families through critical decision-making regarding their loved ones' care. He is passionate about his work, committed to honesty and professionalism, and places an emphasis on building strong, lasting relationships.

Angel is a father of two, a grandfather, a local Montgomery County business owner, and an avid outdoor enthusiast. When he is not spending time with his family, camping, playing guitar, motorcycling, exercising, or exploring the great state of Texas, Jack enjoys participating in volunteer service opportunities through local county organizations and church groups, as well as helping his senior neighbors.

To learn more about the new Southeast Texas franchise location, please visit https://seniorcare-southeasttexas.com.

For more information about Senior Care Authority, please visit their main website: https://www.seniorcareauthority.com.

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009 and currently serves locations nationally in 25 states and Canada. The network is comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Learn more at seniorcareauthority.com.

