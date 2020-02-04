Senior Care Authority®, Elder Care Consulting Company, Named 2020 Top Franchise in Field

PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority was recently named a top franchise for 2020 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 15th annual ranking of the top 200 award-winning franchise opportunities.

Senior Care Authority® is a Senior Placement and Elder Care Consulting organization comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

Senior Care Authority® was among over 307 franchise brands, representing more than 27,500 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. The company's survey results excelled in the areas of Leadership, Core Values and Franchisee Community.

"There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners," says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. The companies on this year's list are the top-performing brands in the areas critical to their franchisees' success."

"This is a great honor knowing there were tens of thousands of interviews with franchisees, and we were not only one of the top rated companies but the top company in senior care placement and consulting," says Frank M. Samson, founder of Senior Care Authority® and author of "The Aging Boomers" and creator of " Boomers Today Podcast " and nationally, syndicated radio show.

Contact: Laura Batts

Email: laura@seniorcareauthority.com

Phone: 949.632.7054

About Senior Care Authority®

Senior Care Authority® is a Senior Placement and Elder Care Consulting organization based in Petaluma, California. The network is comprised of locally owned and professionally trained advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services. www.seniocareauthority.com/franchise.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the leading independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online.

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

http://www.boomerstodayradio.com

http://www.seniorcareauthority.com/franchise

SOURCE Senior Care Authority

Related Links

https://www.seniorcareauthority.com

