Senior Care Authority Launches New Corporate Website

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority, a national leader in eldercare consulting and senior placement has launched a dynamic new website with extensive information for consumers, corporations, as well as for prospective franchise owners.

Senior Care Authority excels at providing timely and needed information through trusted local advisors who compassionately assist with their expertise in care transitions, decision-making, and advocacy.

Families will find enhanced resources on the new site, including the opportunity to work with advisors who are experienced with eldercare—someone outside of the emotional landscape of the family who conducts research on appropriate placements, talks to providers, organizes paperwork, helps families come to consensus, and knows how to access special programs/resources.

Those interested in exploring the possibility of becoming a Senior Care Authority business owner will find valuable content as well. Videos by current franchise owners lay out a roadmap for future owners to understand the business. There are details on how Senior Care Authority, a recession-resilient business, assists with startup, online training, and offers the opportunity to be part of something that offers lasting impact and meaning.

With the rate of employee caregiving increasing, Senior Care Authority has been advising companies with a unique opportunity to support employees. An overview of the employee benefit program supporting family caregivers has been added to the updated website.

The learning experience on the site is rich, easy to navigate, and full of vital facts, figures, and tools to help visitors select amongst the sometimes overwhelming options in the senior care landscape.

Frank M. Samson, CSA, founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority, stated, "Our eldercare team was diligent in determining what was necessary to make our site more user-friendly for families, prospective franchise owners and corporations. Navigating the world of eldercare is complex. Those who provide care to their elders deserve the support and streamlining of tasks."

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009 and currently serves locations nationally in 25 states and Canada. The network is comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Learn more at seniorcareauthority.com.

