Senior Care Authority® Offers Course for Certified Dementia Practitioner Accreditation

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to empower seniors, families, financial and legal professionals, and health care providers who are working with someone living with dementia, Senior Care Authority® is now offering a course leading to Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) certification. Their first seminar, to be held on Sept. 29, 2020, will precede the Fall 2020 launch of the Senior Care Authority Academy, a vehicle for equipping the industry and the public with the latest information on dementia and other information related to senior care. For more information or to register go to: https://www.seniorcare-nyfl.com/alzheimers-disease-and-dementia-care-seminar.html

Senior Care Authority

"Our company prides itself on providing the best-trained and most caring senior care advisors," stated Senior Care Authority Managing Director Marcy Baskin. "We have recently added CDP certification as a requirement for all our franchisees. Through this certification, we are able to augment our existing range of services and make certain that our seniors and families are getting the maximum level of service."

In addition to extensive training and coaching in related and complementary services, Senior Care Authority® requires that all franchisees acquire the prestigious Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) designations. They now have a team of three instructors, authorized to train and prepare others for CDP certification.

Senior Care Authority® franchise owners are well versed in the theory and practice of caring for dementia patients. Advisors skillfully and compassionately assist families in exploring all areas of senior care.

Placement assistance:

Our Certified Senior Advisors can help as families search for reputable communities and care homes, including Assisted Living and Memory Care communities. All locations are inspected, and state reports are reviewed for any citations issued against a particular provider.

Eldercare Consulting:

Whether the need is for finding a skilled nursing facility, in-home care management, long-distance caregiving, or providing families with "peace of mind visits" when they are unable to visit their loved ones, Senior Care Authority® offers families customized services to help problem solve and reduce their stress.

Advocacy:

The advocates at Senior Care Authority® stand by families as they navigate the often-confusing healthcare arena.

Family coaching:

An independent set of eyes and ears can be invaluable when tough decisions must be made. Senior Care Authority® staff work diligently to make sure that the viewpoints and feelings of each family member are brought to light.

As Certified Senior Advisors and Certified Dementia Practitioners, the team provides families with compassion and expertise to help them navigate this experience. Our communication is accessible and consistent. With Senior Care Authority®, families are never alone.

Senior Care Authority®

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009 and currently serves locations nationally in 25 states and Canada. The network is comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and navigating a complex health care system. Learn more at seniorcareauthority.com. For additional information, please visit: https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/understanding-alzheimers.html

Media Contact:

Morgan McAbee

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpeg

SOURCE Senior Care Authority