Senior Care Authority Offers New Business Owners a Less Costly Option to Meet the Rising Demand for Advisory Services in the Area of Senior Care

PETALUMA, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In meeting the increasing demand for guidance in care options, the Senior Care Authority business model offers a solid menu of services in the areas of Eldercare Consulting, Senior Placement, and Advocacy. Senior Care Authority offers a low investment opportunity for those seeking to own a business in this growing industry. Costs related to initially hiring employees or renting office space faced by those who start senior in-home care businesses are not incurred by Senior Care Authority owners, making this a low overhead opportunity. The company provides support, education, technology, and extensive training to empower franchisees to start operations immediately and scale quickly.

Senior Care Authority is a leader in senior placement and eldercare consulting. Advisors offer families critical guidance as they navigate the often stressful and overwhelming process of choosing the best senior care options for their loved ones. Senior Care Authority's local business owners truly make a difference in the lives of seniors by ensuring that they are able to find the best long-term care solutions based on the individual needs of each client.

The demand for senior care services has been rising exponentially in recent months. "I have the utmost respect for in-home care businesses since they also do valuable and admirable work. We consistently work with these organizations to create the best care plan for our clients," says Frank M. Samson, CSA, founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority in Petaluma, CA. "However, it is a very competitive sector of the senior care business - making it more challenging for start-ups to break into the industry. Senior Care Authority, on the other hand, allows franchisees to tap into the growing demand with fewer barriers and far less competitors"

Successful Senior Care Authority franchisees often have these traits in common:

Are able to create, establish, and maintain an untarnished reputation in the community and develop relationships with other senior care providers and referral sources.

Compassion, empathy, and integrity in all relationships.

Excellence in the fulfillment and delivery of placement services - displaying trustworthiness, expertise, reliability and sharing of valuable resources.

Skills in the development of effective marketing tactics and obtaining referrals to generate new clients.

Are able to leverage technology, systems, and processes that have been proven to produce consistent and profitable results.

"We take our job - which is ultimately to help families identify and locate the care services that will be the most beneficial for their physical and mental well-being - very seriously. We are always thrilled when like-minded individuals who wish to provide the same life-changing service to seniors and their families decide to open a Senior Care Authority franchise. It is truly an honor to fully support them and their businesses with proven systems and technologies that works," said Marcy Baskin, Managing Director of Senior Care Authority.

About Senior Care Authority®

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009 and expanded nationally in late 2014 through franchising, currently serves locations nationally in 25 states and Canada. The network is comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Learn more at seniorcareauthority.com.

