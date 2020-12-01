Senior Care Authority's Local Franchise Businesses Are Growing as More Families Need Advice in Locating Safe Senior Living and Care Options

PETALUMA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a national leader in eldercare consulting and senior living placement in assisted living and memory care, Senior Care Authority's independently owned and operated locations around the country have been advising families since 2009.

The company specializes in providing timely and needed information. Each trusted local advisor compassionately assists clients with expertise in care transitions, decision-making, locating essential resources, and advocacy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's franchise owners' businesses as a whole have grown markedly, even as overall occupancy at most assisted living communities during that same timeframe has declined.

"I was not surprised by the fact that our franchise owners' businesses have grown nationally. Families quickly realized that trying to make care decisions for their loved ones would not be an easy task, especially in our current environment," says Frank M. Samson, founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority.

Some of the key questions to which families need answers and advice include:

Have there been any positive cases at a particular senior living location in the past or presently? What procedures do they have in place?

Am I able to tour a community personally and if not, are there virtual tours available? How do I access such a tour?

Will I be able to visit my loved one?

What technology has been set up so I can communicate with my loved one?

What are my options for care either at assisted living or at home?

"The families I am working with need advice on so many issues -- they are both stressed and confused on what their options may be. I help them sort out these options. My business is growing for this reason," says Michael Kearney, CSA, and owner of the Senior Care Authority franchise in Rochester, NY.

Chris Lyboldt, who became a Senior Care Authority owner of a franchise in the Atlanta area just prior to the pandemic surge added, "In February 2020, I purchased my franchise. On March 11, access to Senior Living Communities became heavily restricted. I thought I had made a big mistake; however, Senior Care Authority's uncanny ability to pivot in the face of adversity helped me find hope in the midst of despair and got me through the most desperate of times. And now, a successful 2020 has become a reality, and unbelievably, I've exceeded my pre-COVID goals."

Families needing assistance and direction can find an advisor who will provide guidance and is familiar with local resources. These trained and experienced specialists have certifications as Certified Senior Advisors (CSA) and Certified Dementia Practitioners (CDP). Those interested in getting advice from a local advisor or even exploring the possibility of becoming a Senior Care Authority business owner can find valuable information on their website.

