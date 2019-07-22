Senior Care Facility, The Radcliff, Welcomes Intelligentsia Cup Bike Racers Into Their Home

WOOD DALE, Ill., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radcliff, a senior care living facility located in Wood Dale, IL, again welcomes 80+ bike racers competing in the Intelligentsia Cup of Chicago to live within their community. For the next ten days the senior residents of The Radcliff will live, dine and socialize with racers from all over the world including Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Canada, and Belgium.

"We love the new friendships that come about from having racers stay with us over a near-two week period," said Alan Scimeca, Asset Manager of The Radcliff and bike racing enthusiast. "Racers of all ages and backgrounds come together and form very unique bonds that go beyond the competition. Residents and their visiting families, our staff and the community love our visitors, and the sharing of cultures and experiences in a truly unique meeting up of seniors and world-class athletes and racing champions."

The race runs from July 19th - July 28th across the city and suburbs of Chicago including Beverly, Glen Ellyn, Elgin, South Chicago, Lombard, West Dundee, Niles, Elmhurst, Lake Bluff and Fulton Street. There is no charge to view the races which take place in the heart of the business districts and neighborhoods of these local communities.

For more information on the Intelligentsia Cup, to view pictures and video of past races, or to obtain information on 2019 race locations and dates, visit www.IntelligentsiaCup.com.

For more information about The Radcliff, to view pictures, or to schedule a tour, visit www.TheRadcliff.com.

The Radcliff, located at 276 East Irving Park Road in Wood Dale, IL, is a six-floor, 150-unit residence offering over 160,000 square feet of senior living space. Ideally nestled in the central western suburbs with great proximity to public transportation and major highways, The Radcliff stands apart with its unmatched combination of luxury, urban living and a hotel-like environment—now with more accessible pricing for all levels of care.

