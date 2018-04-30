Senior Corps Week Celebrates Senior Volunteers

Today, Senior Corps engages approximately 220,000 Americans at 25,000 locations across the nation through its Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion, and RSVP programs. For more than five decades, Senior Corps volunteers have used their skills and experience to mentor and tutor youth, help other adults maintain independence in their homes, connect veterans and military families to services, and more.

"Americans are living longer and achieving even more," said Deborah Cox-Roush, director of Senior Corps. "Through service, older adults are transforming society and addressing some of the toughest problems facing our nation such as fighting the opioid epidemic and rebuilding communities following disasters. I salute the Senior Corps volunteers leading these efforts and thank them for their commitment to serve their community and country."

From administering the Senior Corps pledge to issuing proclamations, elected officials, community leaders, and organizations will honor Senior Corps volunteers at recognition events and service projects throughout the week.

A growing body of research points to mental and physical health benefits associated with volunteering and a new study from Senior Corps builds upon this research. Preliminary findings released last summer show that after just one year of service, Senior Corps volunteers reported improved health after, including decreased anxiety and depression, loneliness and social isolation, enhanced physical capacity, and higher life satisfaction. The final study will be released in the summer of 2018.

The dedicated Senior Corps volunteers join the more than 21 million Americans 55+ who contribute more than 3.3 billion hours of service in their communities according to the annual Volunteering and Civic Life in America report by CNCS. Their collective service provides a yearly economic benefit with an estimated value of $78 billion.

To learn more about how to become a Senior Corps volunteer or find a program in your community, visit nationalservice.gov.

The Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) engages millions of Americans in service each year through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and leads the volunteer and civic engagement initiatives for the nation. For more information, visit nationalservice.gov.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senior-corps-week-celebrates-senior-volunteers-300639163.html

SOURCE Corporation for National & Community Service