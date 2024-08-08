Senior Customer Experience Leaders to Tackle Retail Sector's Top Challenges at CX Retail USA Exchange

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its highly successful launch in 2023, the CX Retail USA Exchange returns for its second edition on September 24-25, 2024 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, Texas. Bringing together customer experience leaders from some of the USA's biggest retail brands for two days of learning, discovery, and networking, attendees will gain valuable insights into how to remain competitive in today's volatile consumer landscape and adapt CX strategies to meet and exceed fast-evolving customer expectations.

At a time when retailers are increasingly recognizing the value of their customer data, one pertinent agenda highlight is an expert-led panel discussion featuring Nathalie Baier, Global Director of MarTech Planning & Enablement at Under Armour, Kunal Banerjee, Senior Director of Product Management – eCommerce at Target, and Tariq Muhammad, Senior Director of Customer Service – Loyalty at Verizon Consumer Group. The line-up of expert speakers will discuss best practices for harnessing data to establish loyalty through personalization in today's fickle customer landscape.

Another notable agenda highlight is a keynote presentation from Board Director at GoPro, Former CEO at Gymboree, and Award-Winning Author, Shaz Kahng. Shaz's session on 'The Stunning Secrets to Transform Customer Experience' will draw from her extensive experience of catalyzing consumer-focused business transformation, demonstrating to delegates how excellence and innovation in customer experience can meaningfully contribute to sustainable business growth.

Commenting on the upcoming Exchange, Shaz Kahng stated that: "I think it's really valuable for senior leaders to attend conferences like the CX Retail USA Exchange for two reasons: firstly, not only will you learn new ways of thinking and new approaches which can be very valuable, but secondly – and even more importantly – is that smaller conferences like these with senior level CX leaders allow you to interact with each other, exchange ideas, and engage in dialogue." You can watch Shaz Kahng's full interview with the CX Retail USA Exchange team here: https://youtu.be/9Uf4GrbKGF0

With advancements in technology moving at lightning speed and post-pandemic consumers valuing experiential retail experiences both in-store and through omnichannel engagement more than ever, the agenda for the CX Retail USA Exchange has been designed to address the need for retailers to understand and adapt to transforming customer purchasing habits and expectations. With a variety of activity formats including peer-to-peer networking sessions, expert-led keynote presentations, and interactive think tanks and roundtables, the event enables customer and experience professionals to explore solutions to retail's most pressing challenges from multiple different viewpoints.

The CX Retail USA Exchange's world-class speaker faculty is comprised of senior retail and customer experience leaders from some of the USA's biggest and most recognizable brands, including Walmart, Albertsons, Walgreens, and Lowe's. Attendees will come away with a deeper understanding of today's customer and fresh ideas for CX strategies to bring back to their own organizations.

Attendance at the CX Retail USA Exchange is by invitation only. For inquiries and to request an invitation, please visit the event website or contact [email protected].

