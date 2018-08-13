Senior Dental Care Acquired by Serent Capital

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Dental Care, a leading dental care provider for nursing homes, has been acquired by Serent Capital, a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in fast-growing software and services businesses.

Senior Dental Care offers full-service dental plans for nursing homes and their residents. To promote better access to quality care, Senior Dental Care offers plans featuring no copays, deductibles or pre-authorizations. For qualified Medicaid recipients, these services are available at no additional cost to the patient. Dental services include preventative (exams, teeth cleanings, fluoride treatments, etc.), restorative (fillings, extractions), and prosthodontics (denture maintenance, dentures, denture adjustments).

"At Senior Dental Care, we strive to deliver the best in professional dentistry services to nursing homes for those who want more convenience, good oral health and a genuine reason to smile," said CEO Tony Layne.

President Scott Frigon added, "Our model has been successful serving thousands of patients in over 1,500 nursing homes. With Serent Capital's additional capital and expertise, we know we can embark on our next phase of growth and realize our full potential as a business."

Senior Dental Care plans to continue optimizing its service offering to better serve current patients, while expanding its sales and marketing efforts to reach a larger number of patients in more nursing homes throughout the country.

"We are very excited to work with Tony, Scott, and the rest of the team at Senior Dental Care. We were extremely impressed by the company's track record of serving the critical needs of their patients," said David Kennedy, Partner at Serent Capital. "They truly care about improving the lives of their customers, and the company's success to date demonstrates that. We are thrilled to collaborate with Senior Dental Care to drive further growth and expand their mission to a greater number of people."

The investment in Senior Dental Care is Serent's eighth investment in the healthcare sector. Prior Serent healthcare investments include Axiom Medical (2018), Diversified HealthCare Resources (2015), Via Health (2013), Outreach Services (2012), United Allergy Services (2012), Cardon Outreach (2011), and Equinox Healthcare (2010).

About Senior Dental Care

Senior Dental Care was founded in 1999 in Blountstown, FL to address a growing need for convenient access to quality dental care by both nursing homes and their residents. Senior Dental Care orchestrates this much-needed care, provided in the comfort of their patients' familiar surroundings. For more information on Senior Dental Care, visit www.myseniordentalcare.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. Principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience at capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors and board members to successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent helps growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com

