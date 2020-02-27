Senior Dental Care Acquires Senior Vision Services

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Vision Services, a leading provider of optometry in long-term care communities (LTCCs), has been acquired by Senior Dental Care, the leading provider of oral care and dental insurance to LTCCs.

Senior Vision Services delivers portable, full-service optometry to residents of LTCCs. This method ensures residents' access to the very best in optometry care without the burdens of transporting to a brick and mortar facility. The services include comprehensive preventative and medical eyecare, management of eye conditions, and custom fit prescription glasses.

Senior Dental Care similarly services the LTCC via portable comprehensive dental care delivered directly to the resident. To promote better access to quality care, Senior Dental Care offers plans featuring no copays, deductibles or pre-authorizations. For qualified Medicaid recipients, these services are available at no additional cost to the patient. Dental services include preventative (exams, teeth cleanings, fluoride treatments, etc.), restorative (fillings, extractions), and prosthodontics (denture maintenance, dentures, denture adjustments).

"These companies represent the very best in their space," said Tony Layne, CEO of Senior Dental Care. "By combining them, we will be able to further fulfill our joint mission of making accessing care easier for the long-term care community, while subsequently driving down costs through reducing re-hospitalizations and improving facility compliance. It's an exciting move for the industry, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

"Ease in accessing care is increasingly important in the LTCCs, and these services pair well together," said Benjamin Nelson, President of Senior Vision Services. "We are thrilled at the chance to combine with Senior Dental Care to improve access to care. Not only will our LTCCs enjoy an improved experience, but we will be able to decrease pain and suffering and ultimately improve quality of life. That's an inspiring synergy, and we are excited to join this team."

About Senior Vision Services

Senior Vision Services was founded in 2001 and is based in Omaha, NE. Senior Vision Services has an expansive team of optometrists and a dedicated staff providing medical eye care to patients in LTCCs and is the leader in facility-based eye care. For more information on Senior Vision Services, visit www.seniorvisionservices.com.

About Senior Dental Care

Senior Dental Care was founded in 1999 to address a growing need for convenient access to quality dental care by both LTCCs and their residents. Senior Dental Care orchestrates this much-needed care, provided in the comfort of their patients' familiar surroundings. The company has corporate offices in Blountstown, FL and Overland Park, KS. For more information on Senior Dental Care, visit www.myseniordentalcare.com.

SOURCE Senior Dental Care

Related Links

http://myseniordentalcare.com/

