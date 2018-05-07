Senior Digital Transformation Executive Joins Synerise

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687596/Synerise_Arkadiusz_Seredyn.jpg )

Arkadiusz Seredyn's responsibilities at Synerise will include ownership of the customer interface and aligning strategic commercial objectives. Mr. Seredyn will make cross-functional decisions that will drive the organization towards its long-term objectives.

Mr. Seredyn has held various senior positions at SAS and Orange. For the last three years, he was Executive Director of Digital and Omnichannel Transformation in Orange with commercial responsibility for e-commerce, campaign management, digital development and innovation. He was previously an SAS Executive Member, where he was responsible for strategic global projects & partnership, innovations and alliance management. Mr. Seredyn has also successfully managed sales and consulting for enterprises in the communications, media and energy industries, implementing multiple Customer Intelligence and dedicated vertical and analytics solutions for many of the world's leading brands.

"We are very excited about the arrival of Arkadiusz Seredyn and the experience he will bring to Synerise. His knowledge of the digital landscape will help to propel us to the next stage of our international expansion and further accelerate our growth. Arkadiusz is a welcome addition to our executive team and we look forward to working with him in our mission of becoming one of the biggest brands in the AI and Martech markets," - Jaroslaw Krolewski, CEO, Synerise.

"Synerise is in an excellent position right now and the growth they have achieved so far isn't surprising given the outstanding quality of the product. This is an excellent time to join and apply my experience in the digital transformation, sales and consulting and open up an entirely new level of potential," - Arkadiusz Seredyn, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Synerise.

Synerise is a platform for using data and Artificial Intelligence to help brands better respond to the needs of their customers. These tools include automation and personalization of communication as well as price management in real time and at scale. Synerise continues to invest in intellectual property, data storage capacity and AI team expansion. Synerise was recently chosen by EY to take part in the Accelerating Entrepreneurs 2018 program for the top 30 global technology firms with greatest potential for growth.

SOURCE Synerise