Senior Executive from DHS Customs and Border Protection Joins Deep Water Point

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deep Water Point (DWP) announced that Linda Jacksta, a senior border and security intelligence officer from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) joined the company.

As a 35-year veteran of CBP, Ms. Jacksta led efforts to address a multitude of border security threats and operational challenges. She established an enterprise data analytics organization leveraging data for critical decision-making and developed extensive Intelligence Community partnerships critical to national security and border protection. "Her vast expertise spanning border and national security, international trade, and information technology, will provide immense value to our clients as they address complex challenges the government faces within this area. Because Linda has broad experience across multiple domains, she will be particularly valuable to clients working in this environment," said Debbie Dowling, DWP's Civilian Agency head. "Linda will be joining a cross section of DWP executives from throughout government and industry who use their experience and expertise to help clients identify and win business supporting government mission success," she said.