Senior Executives from Rapyd, PayPal and Goldman Sachs Round Out Bond's Leadership Team

Our team carries forward Bond's vision - to help customers create impactful experiences for end-users through fintech. Tweet this

Laura Kane , a fintech industry veteran with over 30 years of sales and go-to-market experience, is Bond's first sales hire. Kane serves as Chief Sales Officer and will grow and develop the global sales team, building on Bond's early successes. She joins from Quadpay/Zip where she was SVP of Business Development and where she built their business development and sales teams from scratch. Kane was previously Head of Large Enterprise Sales for North America at PayPal and held other senior go-to-market positions at American Express, GE Capital, and Verisign.

Sandrine Cousquer-Okasmaa was tapped to be General Counsel, bringing over two decades of experience to her new role. Before Bond, she was Chief Legal Officer of Imprint, a fintech startup. Prior to that, Cousquer-Okasmaa was at Goldman Sachs where she held senior legal roles at the Global Consumer Finance Business, Marcus, supporting strategic partnerships including those with Walmart, Amazon, Jetblue, and Apple. Cousquer-Okasmaa also held senior legal roles at American Express and Mastercard.

"I am so thrilled to welcome Helcio, Laura, and Sandrine to Bond to help us take the company to the next level as demand for our embedded finance solutions is skyrocketing," said Roy Ng, CEO and Co-founder of Bond. "We are truly privileged to attract the best and brightest people in the fintech and embedded finance industries. Together, our team carries forward Bond's vision - to help our customers create impactful experiences for their end-users through fintech. Our mission is to enable financial inclusion across the board, and the diversity of our team enables us to create and deliver truly innovative financial products to underserved communities."

Over the past year, Bond also brought on Chief Compliance Officer Arlene Dzurnak , who was previously Chief Compliance Officer at Affirm and Celtic Bank; VP of Engineering Ted Mao , who was previously at Square, where he led engineering teams that built Square Payments, Square Capital, and Square Financial Services; VP of Marketing Brian Chevalier-Jordan , who previously served as CMO for SoFi's student loan refinance business; and Head of Customer Operations Eran Karoly , who was recruited from Apto Payments and Tipalti where he served as COO and built their sales and operations organizations.

"Demand for embedding financial products is exploding," said Yan Wu, Co-founder and VP of Data and Operations. "A new report revealed that nearly half (47%) of company leaders are planning to launch embedded finance offerings in the near future. The depth of domain expertise that Bond is attracting is a massive win for our customers, allowing Bond to build the most scalable and comprehensive embedded finance platform in the industry."

Read more about how Bond's team is leading innovation in embedded finance and why the best and brightest joined the company.

About Bond

Bond is a financial technology company that enables organizations from any industry to create personalized financial experiences for their customers and communities. Using Bond's software and API platform, developers can embed next-generation financial products into amazing customer experiences. Bond's modern, enterprise-grade developer platform allows companies to build, launch and scale personalized financial products. Bond was founded in 2019 by industry veterans from Twilio, SoFi, SAP, Goldman Sachs, and Blackrock, with deep roots in enterprise software, technology, and financial services. Bond has raised $42M from institutional investors including Canaan, Coatue, Goldman Sachs, and Mastercard. To learn more visit: https://www.bond.tech/

Media Contacts

Brian Chevalier-Jordan, Bond: [email protected]

Jill Reed, Sift Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Bond Financial Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

bond.tech

