Senior Executives From Samsara, Luma Health, and Gusto Join Assort Health Following $222M in Funding

Chief Revenue Officer, Vice President of Customer Success, and Senior Vice President of People join Assort Health following its $120 million Series C and accelerating customer demand to scale the most widely-used AI agents platform for the patient journey

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assort Health, the most widely-used AI agents platform for the patient journey, today announced three senior executive hires, including Jon Corn as Chief Revenue Officer, Kristina Kemp as Vice President of Customer Success, and Emil Yeargin as Senior Vice President of People.

These appointments come as health systems and provider groups move beyond AI pilots and point solutions toward enterprise-scale platforms that automate patient access across scheduling, intake, referrals, medication refills, lab requests, and payments. As more organizations standardize on a single AI platform, Assort is expanding its commercial, customer, and organizational leadership to meet accelerating demand.

The leadership expansion follows Assort's $120 million Series C financing, led by Menlo Ventures, bringing total funding to $222 million, and comes just weeks after more than 200 healthcare leaders gathered at the company's annual Ascend customer summit.

Over the last 15 months, Assort has grown revenue 20x while expanding its platform across the healthcare front office. Today, Assort's platform is powered by more than 200 million patient interactions, 62,000 care protocols, and 1.6 million decision pathways, creating the largest proprietary specialty dataset in healthcare.

"Building great AI is only part of the challenge," said Jon Wang, founder and co-CEO of Assort Health. "Turning it into the AI agents platform for the country's largest provider groups and health systems requires a different kind of company. Jon, Kristina, and Emil have each helped organizations navigate moments like this before. They'll help us grow without losing the speed, customer focus, and product discipline that got us here."

Jon Corn joins as Chief Revenue Officer

Jon Corn joins Assort as Chief Revenue Officer following a tenure at Samsara, where he helped build a GTM engine that wins large, complex customers. He grew the company's enterprise annual recurring revenue by 1,220% and built an organization of more than 100 team members, leading the company's first Fortune 10 customer relationship. In his new role, he will lead Assort's go-to-market team with a focus on large-scale health systems and provider groups.

"Healthcare leaders aren't looking for another AI vendor. They're looking for a platform they can trust to become part of how they operate," said Corn. "What convinced me to join Assort wasn't just the technology. It was the combination of deep healthcare expertise, extraordinary customer trust, and a product that's already delivering meaningful results at scale. That's incredibly rare."

Kristina Kemp joins as Vice President of Customer Success

After advising Assort for the past 15 months, Kristina Kemp joins the company now full-time as Vice President of Customer Success. She previously spent nearly seven years leading customer success at Luma Health, where she helped make expansion revenue the company's largest driver of growth. At Assort, she will help healthcare organizations maximize the value of the platform while building long-term strategic partnerships.

Emil Yeargin joins as Senior Vice President of People

Emil Yeargin joins Assort as Senior Vice President of People to build the organization required for the company's next stage of growth. Most recently at Squint, he doubled headcount while building the systems and leadership practices needed to scale rapidly. Earlier leadership roles at Gusto, Lyft, and Okta gave him experience helping high-growth companies navigate periods of rapid expansion. At Assort, he will lead the company's people strategy, real estate portfolio, organizational development, and talent programs.

"Building an enduring company means raising the bar with every hire," said Jeffery Liu, Founder and Co-CEO of Assort Health. "Jon, Kristina, and Emil bring experience we've never had before, and they'll make everyone around them better. That's how great organizations compound: not just through technology, but through the people who build it together."

Assort plans to continue expanding across engineering, operations, customer success, and go-to-market throughout 2026.

For more information, visit assorthealth.com.

About Assort Health

Assort Health is the most-widely used AI agents platform for the patient journey, from scheduling and intake to referrals, forms, document processing, medication refills, and payments. It is built on 200 million specialty patient interactions and a model that updates in real time to handle the complexity of healthcare that general-purpose AI can't. That foundation now powers patient access across multi-site practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems. Customers see a 5% lift in appointment volume, a 115% increase in labor capacity, and a 4.3 out of 5 patient satisfaction score. The platform integrates natively with leading EHR and practice management systems, including Epic and Athena, enabling deployment without disrupting existing clinical workflows. Provider groups and health systems turn to Assort when the complexity outgrows their existing tools. To learn more, visit assorthealth.com.

Media Contact: Kara Spak, 120/80 MKTG, [email protected]

SOURCE Assort Health