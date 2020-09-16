Senior Executives Launch MLM II, an Information Services and Software Platform, in Partnership with Warburg Pincus

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Information services and software industry veterans Mason Slaine, Jay Nadler, and Karl Jaeger today announced the launch of MLM II, an information services and software platform, in partnership with Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing.

MLM II will focus on partnering with information, software, and technology-enabled services companies with a long-term view to value creation. As part of the launch, management and funds affiliated with Warburg Pincus have committed to fund up to $1 billion of equity to pursue investments.

Mason Slaine, Jay Nadler, and Karl Jaeger have collectively over 90 years of experience leading companies in information services, software, and tech-enabled services across a variety of industries including education, energy, intellectual property, fintech, and life sciences. They played key roles in Warburg Pincus' investments in Information Holdings, Interactive Data Corporation, IPAN GMBH, iParadigms (now Turnitin), MLM Information Services, Reorg Research, RS Energy Group, and Wall Street Systems. They have also served and continue to serve as board members and co-investors in many of Warburg Pincus' current and former portfolio companies.

Mason Slaine, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, said, "MLM II is designed to capitalize on current market dynamics and acquire attractive businesses. With backing from Warburg Pincus, we are well-positioned to invest in and develop sizable businesses where the latest technology and a sharp focus on customer needs can unlock further value."

Jay Nadler, Co-Founder and CEO, said, "We are thrilled at the prospect of building MLM II and continuing the success story we've had previously with Warburg Pincus. This investment will allow us to create a strong platform with businesses that provide unique customer solutions. We are excited to partner with Warburg Pincus given their successful track record of backing management teams in building and growing great businesses."

Karl Jaeger, Co-Founder and CFO, said, "Warburg Pincus is a world-class private equity firm with significant experience helping companies grow into successful businesses of scale. As we acquire, optimize, and scale businesses, we will leverage Warburg Pincus' strong global investing experience as well as our own personal experiences that have proven to be successful in our prior ventures."

"We are incredibly excited and proud to reunite the 'Dream Team'. Mason, Jay, and Karl have long, consistent, excellent, and virtually unparalleled track records of leading and growing global businesses in the information services and software industries," said Chandler Joel Reedy, Managing Director responsible for late stage technology investing at Warburg Pincus. "We have known the team for over 20 years and are honored that they chose to partner with us again to build another successful scale platform."

Biographies

Mason Slaine

Mr. Slaine has decades of experience in information, software and technology-enabled services, serving as Founder, CEO, and Chairman of numerous companies globally. He is currently the Chairman of Cast & Crew, a provider of payroll, accounting and workflow solutions to the entertainment industry. From 2010 to 2015, Mr. Slaine was Executive Chairman of Interactive Data Corporation, which was acquired in December 2015 by Intercontinental Exchange. He was also Chairman of MLM Information Services, which he founded in 2005 with Warburg Pincus. Prior to this role, Mr. Slaine was Chairman and CEO of Information Holdings, which he founded in 1996 with Warburg Pincus.

From 1994 to 1996, he was President and CEO of Thomson Financial (now Refinitiv, but formerly a division of Thomson Corporation prior to the merger between Thomson and Reuters) and held various positions at Thomson Financial from 1991 to 1994. From 1987 to 1991, he was Chairman and CEO of Securities Data Corp., until its acquisition by Thomson Financial. From 1982 to 1986, Mr. Slaine was President and CEO of Investment Dealers' Digest until its acquisition by Extel Financial (a predecessor to Interactive Data).

Jay Nadler

Mr. Nadler has decades of experience in information, software, and technology-enabled services, serving in numerous senior executive, advisor, and board roles. He is currently a Senior Advisor to Warburg Pincus, Lead Independent Director of Sagent Lending Technologies, and Advisor to SCM Insurance Services. He most recently served as CEO of Clarivate Analytics, a global leader in insights and analytics, where he led the company through its carveout from Thomson Reuters and into the public market in 2019.

Prior to Clarivate, Mr. Nadler served as Chief Operating Officer of Interactive Data Corporation (2010 to 2015), a financial market data provider, and President of MLM Information Services (2005 to 2010), a software and services provider to the corporate tax market created from several acquisitions. He also previously served in various senior executive roles at Information Holdings and Thomson Financial (now Refinitiv), and advisory or Board roles at iParadigms (now Turnitin), RS Energy Group, and SNL Financial.

Karl Jaeger

Mr. Jaeger has decades of experience in information, software, and technology-enabled services, primarily in the fintech industry. He is currently serving as the CFO of Artivest, a technology platform providing access to alternatives investments to financial advisors. Prior to Artivest, he was CFO of Strategic Insight, a provider of data, business intelligence, and information services to asset managers. While at Strategic Insight, he completed the acquisitions and integrations of BrightScope, Market Metrics, and Matrix Solutions. Mr. Jaeger was previously CFO of Fundtech, which delivers global payments solutions to banks, and CFO and Chief Operating Officer of Wall Street Systems. Earlier in his career, he spent 14 years with Thomson Financial (now Refinitiv), where he last served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Business Development.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $53 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 185 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $84 billion in over 900 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

