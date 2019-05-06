Senior Financial Executive Joins Clear Thinking Group

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Thinking Group LLC announced today that D. Kipp Fagerstrom has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director.

Mr. Fagerstrom is a senior financial executive and a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) with more than 20 years of experience assisting financially distressed entities through all phases of the restructuring and bankruptcy process. He has extensive knowledge of operational accounting, financial and strategic planning, performance improvement, treasury management, turnaround management, and mergers and acquisitions. He has been retained by companies in a variety of industries including healthcare, manufacturing, construction, retail, consumer products and financial services. Prior to joining Clear Thinking Group, Mr. Fagerstrom provided Transaction and Restructuring Advisory Services at Crowe LLP. Earlier in his career, Mr. Fagerstrom provided advisory services at Bridgemill Partners LLC, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services, Conway MacKenzie and XRoads Solutions Group.

"Not only is Kipp extremely knowledgeable about the consumer product and retail space, he also brings extensive experience in healthcare, manufacturing and construction which will help to expand our client reach. We know he will be a tremendous asset to the firm and our clients," comments Stuart Kessler, President, Clear Thinking Group.

About Clear Thinking Group

Clear Thinking Group LLC is a boutique consulting firm that works with consumer product, retail, temporary staffing, food processing and distribution companies, at any stage of their life cycle. Over the past 18 years, the firm has been engaged by healthy companies to create value, and by troubled companies to preserve value. For further information, visit the firm's website at www.clearthinkinggroup.com.

