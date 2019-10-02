Senior Financial Executive Mark Fagnani Joins Clear Thinking Group

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Thinking Group LLC announced today that Mark Fagnani has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Fagnani has more than 30 years of hands-on experience working with large bank groups, private equity sponsors, turnarounds, workouts and insolvencies.

Prior to joining Clear Thinking Group, Mr. Fagnani was recruited to help establish an Asset Based Lending business for Bank Leumi USA; serving as First Senior Vice President and Group Head of Leumi Business Credit. Earlier in his career, Mr. Fagnani also helped form HVB Capital, a subsidiary of Hudson Valley Bank, and subsequently spearheaded their sale to EverBank resulting in EverBank Business Credit.

Mr. Fagnani was formerly a Managing Director and the Chief Credit Officer of Wachovia Capital Finance, a unit of Wachovia Bank. While at Wachovia he served as chairman of the credit committee, the national field exam manager, and head of the risk ratings and compliance group.

Mr. Fagnani is a frequent lecturer and panelist. Most notably, he spoke on behalf of the World Bank and the Commercial Finance Association in China, instructing over 250 bankers on Asset Based Lending.

"Mark is an outstanding addition to the CTG team. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and a unique perspective to problem solving. We know he will be a tremendous asset to the firm, its referral sources and clients," comments Stuart Kessler, President, Clear Thinking Group.

