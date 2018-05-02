Senior-focused Franchisor Reports Record Earnings in First Quarter

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Senior Advisors is showing the value of personal service. The national franchisor that helps seniors and their families find the community that's right for them announced its highest earnings yet at its annual conference in Orlando, Fla. on April 6. The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company, now in its fourth year, also reached its highest franchisee count since its inception.

In the first quarter of 2018, the privately-held entity had an increase in franchise revenue of 59% over the same period in 2017. In the last year, the company has opened 22 new franchises and is currently operating in 26 states.

"This is an important time for us, and these numbers truly show the growth potential we have in the senior living market," says Tracy Hanavin, chief operating officer of Oasis Senior Advisors. "We've come a long way in a very short period of time, and that's a reflection of the need of the seniors and families in the communities we serve. We couldn't be where we are today if helping people wasn't our main focus."

Oasis Senior Advisors connects seniors with the housing communities that best fit their needs at no cost to seniors or their families. They act as liaisons, navigating families through a housing transition that could otherwise be difficult and confusing. The advisors sort through the options, taking individual needs into account and giving careful consideration to the level of care required, the value of independence, and each family's budget.

