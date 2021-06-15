Senior Healthy Living Survey by SilverSneakers to Measure Older Adult Health and Wellness

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health® is launching a biweekly nationwide survey conducted by global intelligence company Morning Consult to gather insights on healthy living from America's older adults. The Senior Healthy Living Survey by SilverSneakers will serve as an "always on" barometer to capture the voice of seniors nationwide. Data will be shared broadly with healthcare providers, policy makers, key industry influencers and business leaders to help them engage seniors in healthier behaviors today and identify trends to better meet their needs in the future. In addition, this survey will provide critical, timely input into the development of new products and services.

"We serve 18 million eligible Medicare Advantage members through SilverSneakers, and our primary mission is to help them to live healthier, happier lives through programs that promote physical activity, social connection and mental enrichment," said Richard Ashworth, President and CEO, Tivity Health. "The Senior Healthy Living Survey is a unique resource that will enable us to deepen our knowledge of older adults, identify trends, and refine our products and services to address the evolving needs of this population."

Each Senior Healthy Living Survey will be fielded among a national sample of adults age 65 and up who are enrolled in Medicare Advantage. Surveys will include a fixed set of questions on healthy behaviors along the pillars of our mission, along with a dynamic set of questions that cover timely topics imperative to our myriad stakeholders, as well as a monthly view specific to underserved populations including minority, rural and low-income seniors.

"Today's seniors are one of the most complex and diverse demographics in our society, and their wants and needs continue to evolve, especially as more Baby Boomers turn 65," said Peter Kaldes, Chief Executive Officer, American Society on Aging. "We need to leverage more data to make decisions on how we are using public and private resources to support older adults and to drive equity across the senior population. With the biweekly cadence, this survey not only looks at where this population is today but creates a view over time that will provide insights for the future."

The Senior Healthy Living Survey of the general population will complement Tivity Health's SilverSneakers Pulse surveys, a quarterly assessment of SilverSneakers members. The two Senior Healthy Living Surveys conducted thus far on May 10-11 and May 24-25 indicate that senior stress levels and lack of in-person connection continue to hold steady, but their attitudes about physical activity are improving. In addition, most report that the COVID-19 pandemic has had little impact on their eating habits.

Four in ten seniors have experienced stress or excessive worrying in the last two weeks, and they attribute that stress to their health and concerns about the future, remaining constant across both surveys.

In both surveys, 47 percent of seniors said COVID-19 has made it difficult to visit family and friends in person.

Over three-quarters of seniors plan to exercise in the next three months, according to the May 24-25 survey, up 12 percent from the May 10-11 survey.

survey, up 12 percent from the survey. Sixty percent of seniors said their eating habits are about the same as at the beginning of COVID.

These responses indicate a need to support older adults in returning to routines that include regular exercise and social interaction. To see the full reports from the Senior Healthy Living Survey, visit http://www.tivityhealth.com/senior-healthy-living-survey/.

About Tivity Health

