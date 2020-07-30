Senior Helpers® Achieves 2020 Great Place to Work® Certification

BALTIMORE, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, a recognized leader in providing personalized in-home care, today announced the company has achieved certification as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year. The company was the first national in-home care company to be awarded this distinction in 2019. Senior Helpers' rapidly growing business is dedicated to providing safe, quality and compassionate care to older adults and their families. The company has opened 29 new Senior Helpers locations since the beginning of 2019 and continues to set sights on additional openings this year.

Senior Helpers was granted this prestigious designation by Great Place to Work after undergoing a rigorous, data-driven evaluation which considers more than 60 elements of the team member experience derived from surveys and feedback from more than 12,000 employees, regardless of their role in the organization. The evaluation considers employee pride and camaraderie, as well as the company's positive community impact. The belief that each employee's work makes a true difference for clients, and the recognition that the time and care team members put in everyday has special meaning is especially important to the assessment process. Ninety-four percent of employees surveyed reported that their work has "special meaning" and it is not "just a job."

"At Senior Helpers, we've built a culture that values inclusion, appreciation, respect and compassion," said Peter Ross, CEO and co-founder of Senior Helpers. "It brings us joy to know our employees consistently report a positive experience with our company. I'm proud that – even as we scale up – our employees stand behind our core values which makes Seniors Helpers such a great place to work. We believe caring for our employees allows them to better care for our seniors."

"We applaud Senior Helpers for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These high ratings measure Senior Helpers capacity to earn its employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

The Great Place to Work Trust IndexTM methodology includes an exacting survey taken by millions of employees in thousands of companies annually. It represents the gold standard in measuring culture and employee engagement.

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies and is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting seniorhelpers.com.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

