Senior Helpers® Bolsters Leadership with New CMO

Sullivan has extensive experience and an excellent track record in growing leading brands and franchising. "Chuck is the ideal leader to advance Senior Helpers' strategic vision and build upon our positive momentum. He will strengthen the collaborative relationships with our franchise owners, employees and stakeholders," said Ross.

As CMO, Sullivan will lead Senior Helpers' efforts in fueling growth by enhancing the company's branding, driving innovation in the client experience and ensuring continued strong financial results.

Sullivan first learned about Senior Helpers when he sought in-home care assistance for his mother, who remains a steadfast client today. "I have personally seen the Senior Helpers difference as a premier provider of in-home care and recognize that the company has tremendous growth potential," said Sullivan. "Senior Helpers has strong franchise base, a differentiated product offering and a passion for delivering a better quality of life for our clients."

Sullivan is a seasoned senior executive with decades of experience helping leading organizations evolve, scale and transform. He comes to Senior Helpers from K12, Inc., a leading technology-based provider of online education, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Global Online Services at Hilton Worldwide. In this role he had global responsibility for managing online services across 10 brands with more than 3,900 franchised properties in 90+ countries. He also worked at Chrysler, LLC and Ford Motor Company in a variety of leadership roles.

Sullivan holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from Michigan State University.

About Senior Helpers®

Senior Helpers® is a premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2001 with a vision to help seniors who wish to remain in their homes despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers has 311 franchised businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors with a pledge to "provide care and comfort at a moment's notice."

Senior Helpers® was recently ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Ranking, and appointed to the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

