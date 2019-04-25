Senior Helpers® Commits to Helping Military Spouses Find Meaningful Careers in Caregiving

BALTIMORE, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers ®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care services, today announced its participation in the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Through the national employment and career partnership program, Senior Helpers joins more than 390 partner employers across the country who are committed to helping connect military spouses with portable careers.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, there are more than six hundred thousand active duty military spouses and they face unique career challenges. Military spouses are typically employed at lower rates and earn less than their civilian counterparts. Moreover, military life comes with frequent moves, operational deployments and long hours away that impose significant stress on families. These conditions negatively impact employment opportunities for military spouses.

"Military spouses are unsung heroes," said Peter Ross, CEO and co-founder of Senior Helpers. "We're honored to work alongside organizations effecting positive change through economic empowerment initiatives that assist our nation's military families. We aim to encourage all military spouses to consider a career in caregiving, because it's not only rewarding and gratifying but also flexible. They have a home with Senior Helpers."

Founded in 2002, Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company, serving military, their families and veterans. Its caregivers are fully trained and certified to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. As the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. The company also offers a Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

For more information about how Senior Helpers is working to support military spouses in fulfilling their career goals, visit seniorhelpers.com. For more information on the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, please visit msepjobs.militaryonesource.mil.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the premier provider of care for seniors, and offers services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors who wish to remain in their homes despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® is the first national in-home senior care company to be certified as a Great Place to Work ™, is included in Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Ranking , is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership and is an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com .

Contact: Shelby Hudak

Havas Formula

(619) 234-0345

SeniorHelpers@havasformula.com

SOURCE Senior Helpers

Related Links

http://www.seniorhelpers.com

