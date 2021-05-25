Senior Helpers® Earns 2021 Great Place to Work® Certification for Third Consecutive Year

BALTIMORE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, today announced it has achieved the prestigious, Great Place to Work® certification for the third consecutive year. As the first and only national in-home care company to be awarded this distinction since earning the initial recognition in 2019, Senior Helpers' rapidly growing business is continually dedicated to providing safe, quality and compassionate care to older adults and their families. Since 2019, Senior Helpers has opened 48 new locations across the U.S. and has a strong pipeline of new openings for the remainder of 2021.

"Year over year, our community of caregivers and team members builds upon our foundation and strengthens our values of inclusion, appreciation, respect and compassion," said Peter Ross, Senior Helpers CEO. "Having the Great Place to Work® certification awarded to us for the third consecutive year underscores our commitment to creating a culture that fosters positive experiences. It's rewarding to me and the rest of the executive team to know our team members and caregivers consistently report a positive experience with our company — something that hasn't changed even as our business has expanded. Afterall, we firmly believe that happy employees provide the best care for deserving seniors."

Senior Helpers was granted this prominent designation by Great Place to Work for the third year after undergoing a rigorous, data-driven evaluation which considers more than 60 elements of the team member experience derived from surveys and feedback from more than 12,000 employees, regardless of their role in the organization. The evaluation considers employee pride and camaraderie, as well as the company's positive community impact. The belief that each employee's work makes a true difference for clients, and the recognition that the time and care team members put in everyday has special meaning is especially critical to the assessment process.

"We applaud Senior Helpers for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure Senior Helpers' capacity to earn its employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

The Great Place to Work Trust IndexTM methodology includes an exacting survey taken by millions of employees in thousands of companies annually. It represents the gold standard in measuring culture and employee engagement.

For more information on Senior Helpers, please visit: https://www.seniorhelpers.com.

About Senior Helpers®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. The company is owned by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, one of the nation's largest health systems.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies for ten consecutive years. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council — an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

