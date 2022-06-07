Senior Helpers® Earns Coveted Great Place to Work® Certification for Fourth Consecutive Year

Leading provider of in-home senior care awarded high-profile industry honor spotlighting employee satisfaction and people-focused culture

BALTIMORE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, is proud to announce it has achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for the fourth consecutive year. As the first national in-home care company to be awarded this distinction in 2019, Senior Helpers' rapidly growing business is dedicated to continually providing safe, quality and compassionate care to older adults, helping to alleviate the stresses associated with caregiving for seniors and their families. The company currently operates 344+ territories across the country and will continue to open new territories throughout this year.

"It's extremely rewarding for the entire organization to see our commitment to creating a positive culture come to light through obtaining the Great Place to Work® certification for the fourth time," said Peter Ross, Senior Helpers CEO. "At Senior Helpers, we strive to create a workplace environment built upon the values of inclusion, appreciation, respect and compassion, and we're thrilled to know that our employees consistently report having a positive experience. Ultimately, our employees are the ones who drive us forward and we truly believe that caring for them allows them to provide the best care for our seniors."

Senior Helpers was granted this prominent designation by Great Place to Work for the fourth year in a row after undergoing a rigorous, data-driven evaluation which considers more than 60 elements of the team member experience derived from surveys and feedback from more than 12,000 employees, regardless of their role in the organization. This highly regarded honor evaluates employee pride and camaraderie, as well as the company's overall community impact, and will help Senior Helpers to attract new talent and new clients. The belief that each employee's work makes a true difference for clients, and the recognition that the time and care team members put in everyday has special meaning, is especially critical to the assessment process.

"We applaud Senior Helpers for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "This honor measures Senior Helpers' capacity to earn the trust of its employees while creating a supportive workplace that fosters collaboration and high performance."

The Great Place to Work Trust Index™ methodology includes an exacting survey taken by millions of employees in thousands of companies annually. For nearly three decades, it has represented the gold standard in measuring workplace culture and employee engagement, and it is the benchmark for identifying and recognizing top-tier workplace experiences.

About Senior Helpers®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. The company is owned by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, one of the nation's largest health systems.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list, as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies for ten consecutive years. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership and an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council — an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

