Senior Helpers® Expands Corporate Store Footprint with New Acquisition of Miller Home Care LLC

BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, today announced it has acquired Miller Home Care LLC, a trusted Milwaukee-based provider of high-quality and affordable in-home care for over a decade.

Previously a franchise location, the new corporate store in Milwaukee will be a center of excellence where Senior Helpers may incubate new programs, conduct staff trainings and develop new service offerings to be rolled out to the company's nationwide network, which currently includes more than 300 locally owned and operated franchises across the U.S. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and suburban Chicago.

"On the heels of Senior Helpers' acquisition by Advocate Aurora Enterprises in April, this strategic investment expands our corporate store footprint in the Greater Milwaukee area and joins our existing corporate store in Des Plaines, Illinois," said Peter Ross, Senior Helpers CEO. "This critical move allows us to collectively work together in an established Advocate Aurora Heath market to further enable our growth strategy, while creating a model for us to collectively coordinate care across the full continuum."

"We applaud this strategic investment by our partner Senior Helpers to develop and help maximize our future synergies here in Milwaukee and throughout the Midwest," said Scott Powder, Advocate Aurora Enterprises president. "Advocate Aurora is dedicated to meeting people where they are in every stage of their health and wellness journey, and this move both bolsters our ability to work together and enables new opportunities for aging seniors in Milwaukee to thrive safely in the comfort of their homes."

With the number of Americans ages 65 and older on course to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 20601, more seniors are seeking to maintain their independence within the comfort of their own homes, making the timing of this transaction strategically right for Senior Helpers.

Miller Home Care LLC was formerly owned by James (Jamie) Miller along with his wife, Felicia. Jamie Miller is also known among the Milwaukee community for owning and operating the Bankruptcy Law Firm of Miller & Miller. The new location represents Senior Helpers' fifth corporate owned store.

For more information about Senior Helpers and its vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, please visit http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. The company is owned by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, one of the nation's largest health systems.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work for three consecutive years. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers was also named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies for ten consecutive years. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

