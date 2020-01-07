Senior Helpers® Furthers Commitment to Personalized and Compassionate Senior Care Though Partnership with Aging Life Care Association

BALTIMORE, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers ®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care services, today announced its corporate partnership with the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA), a leading nonprofit organization representing 2,000 professionals in geriatric care management who offer guidance and ongoing support for families and seniors in areas such as healthcare, housing and legal assistance. Senior Helpers is ALCA's only national in-home care partner. The two companies will continue to strive toward a shared mission to ensure all seniors receive personalized and compassionate care.

This includes exploration of care delivery informed by Senior Helpers LIFE Profile, a revolutionary data-driven process for evaluating ongoing care requirements and risks associated with social determinants of health that can lead to hospitalization and lower quality of life. Used in combination with Senior Helpers' best in class caregivers, LIFE Profile has demonstrated that care plans that are personalized and prioritized towards risk reduction can significantly improve client care and reduce overall system costs. According to the 2018 Profile of Older Americans, the 85 and over population is projected to more than double from 6.5 million in 2017 to 14.4 million in 2040, a 123 percent increase. Additionally, more than one in every seven, or nearly 16 percent of the U.S. population is an older American—someone aged 65 and up. As the population grows older, the need for aging life care managers grows. Moreover, today, approximately 21 percent of seniors who are released from a skilled nursing facility are admitted to a hospital emergency room within 30 days.

"We are honored to partner with ALCA, the nation's premier organization for aging science and life care management," said Mike Hughes, Vice President of Strategic Development, Senior Helpers. "We look forward to working with the ALCA and its highly respected membership to elevate the quality of senior care nationwide. Together we are taking important steps forward in improving quality of life for the nation's seniors despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges."

Senior Helpers, along with its owners across Florida, will sponsor the ALCA Florida Chapter 2020 Annual Conference taking place at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota from Jan. 9-11. The ALCA Florida Chapter is dedicated to promoting the professional field of care management by training, assisting, regulating, educating, and supporting qualified senior care managers who provide a full range of services to aging individuals, their families, and caregivers. For more information on the ALCA Florida Chapter Annual Conference, please visit here.

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves throughout the nation. Its caregivers are fully trained and certified to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. As the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. The company also offers a Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

For more information about how Senior Helpers is working to personalize senior in-home care, visit seniorhelpers.com. Learn more about Senior Helpers LIFE Profile assessment on the Senior Helpers website here. For more information on ALCA, visit aginglifecare.org.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the country in the aging services category, is included in Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Ranking, is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, and active in the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

Contact: Shelby Hudak

Havas Formula

(619) 234-0345

SeniorHelpers@havasformula.com

SOURCE Senior Helpers

Related Links

https://www.seniorhelpers.com

