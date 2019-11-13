Senior Helpers® Hosts National Caregiver Recruitment Day, November 20

BALTIMORE, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care services, today announced it will host its second annual company-wide National Recruitment Day event on Wednesday, November 20. This event is being held to encourage people to consider a rewarding career in caregiving, and Senior Helpers is hoping to hire more than 500 new caregivers across 300 locations nationwide. As the first and only national in-home care company to be ranked by the Great Place to Work® Institute as a Great Place to Work and recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Places to Work in the country in the Aging Services category, Senior Helpers' rapidly growing business is focused on helping people age with dignity.

For the first time in U.S. history, older adults (people 65 years and older) are projected to outnumber children (under the age of 18) by 2034. As the U.S. population ages, it is creating a large and remarkable employment opportunity for those who are searching for a job where they are valued and appreciated. Senior Helpers' National Caregiver Recruiting event underscores the company's commitment to build a strong nationwide network of trusted, loyal caregivers to provide compassionate care for our nation's seniors and their families.

"With more than 15 million adults in the U.S. requiring some degree of personal care, the demand for caregivers has never been greater, and we are leading the charge in strengthening the home care workforce and improving access to the quality in-home care that our elderly population needs," said Peter Ross, CEO and co-founder of Senior Helpers. "Our caregivers feel a sense of pride and meaning in their work. During National Caregiver Recruitment Day we open our doors to a host of new, caring and compassionate candidates."

For many Americans, the availability of highly-trained and reliable caregivers represents the best, and perhaps only, option for the elderly to age safely and gracefully at home. According to AARP, aging in place at home versus a facility is the goal of approximately 90 percent of elderly Americans. Senior Helpers delivers unparalleled personalized care to tens of thousands of seniors nationally, by continually developing its network of caregivers through robust continuing education and training programs, ongoing evaluations and rigorous background checks.

Senior Helpers' National Caregiver Recruitment Day exists to empower caring and compassionate individuals to consider a rewarding career in caregiving with one of the nation's leading in-home care companies. This one-day event allows candidates to easily apply and interview in the same day.

Founded in 2001, Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers are trained and certified to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and Dementia care program. As the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. The company also offers a Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for its caregivers, created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

For more information on Senior Helpers National Caregiver Recruitment Day and to request an interview from a Senior Helpers location near you, visit seniorhelpers.com/jobs.

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the country in the aging services category, is included in Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Ranking, is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, and active in the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

