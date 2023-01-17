Senior Helpers Named to Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500 List for 12th Consecutive Year

Leading In-Home Senior Care Provider Jumps 23 Spots on Coveted, Annual Listing

BALTIMORE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers ®, one of the nation's premier providers of in-home senior care, has been named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking, for the twelfth consecutive year. The company jumped 23 spots from #195 in 2022 to earn #172 in this year's ranking, which recognizes exceptional franchise brands for their outstanding performance in areas such as unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Of the 500 companies listed in the 2023 list, Senior Helpers was named among the top-ranked national homecare providers. The country's aging population combined with an increasing preference for aging in place will continue to drive demand for safe, quality in-home health care for seniors.

"Being recognized as a top franchise for the twelfth year in a row by Entrepreneur is a testament to the collective, unwavering success of our franchisees and the services they provide," said Rob Cantrell, executive vice president of franchise development at Senior Helpers. "This honor also reflects the strong collaboration between our franchise owners and our team at headquarters to continue providing high-quality care to each and every client we serve as the in-home senior care industry evolves."

With a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves, Senior Helpers caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program, which was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Additionally, Senior Helpers utilizes a data-driven assessment tool, LIFE Profile, to capture and evaluate micro social determinants of health that affect senior health and well-being. This proprietary tool provides a holistic view of the risks and factors that influence an individual's ability to age in place, allowing Senior Helpers to provide the highest caliber of personalized in-home senior care across all of its franchise locations.

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

Senior Helpers Franchise is a top low-cost franchise, with a franchise fee of $55,000 and total investment between $125,800 - $169,800. For more information on the Senior Helpers franchise opportunity, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ .

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is one of the nation's premier providers of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council — an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com .

