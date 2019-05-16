Senior Helpers' New Survey Data Verifies Family Caregivers Require Periodic Respite

BALTIMORE, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care services, has just released the findings of a 1,000 person survey that highlights the need to help family caregivers manage factors that can impact mental health. With more than 65 million people across America acting as family caregivers1, it is a far-reaching issue. The Senior Helpers survey found that most family caregivers experience constant pressure and combat periodic anxiety and depression. The results confirmed the need to help family caregivers with a periodic break from their struggles with the emotional and mental demands of providing care.

"While caring for loved ones can be extremely rewarding, it is also very taxing on family members. For many families the requirement for around-the-clock care results in tremendous sacrifice and effort," said Peter Ross, CEO and founder of Senior Helpers. "We are acutely aware of the challenges that family caregivers face and are deeply committed to offering families an alternative that can help ease the hardship of being the sole caregiver while still allowing their loved ones to age in place."

The implications of this new information are significant: today's family caregivers face challenges with anxiety, depression and maintaining a healthy work/life balance. The survey found:

Anxiety & Depression — 77% of caregivers have personally experienced anxiety and/or depression

53% believe that caregiving has kept them from other income Rewarding Service — Despite the challenges, 54% of respondents feel a sense of purpose and fulfillment from caregiving for their loved one

With over 300 locations across the nation, Senior Helpers' mission is to ensure a better quality of life for elderly clients and their families by providing dependable and affordable care to seniors so that they may age in place with dignity. "Whether families need occasional assistance or continuous care, we offer a wide range of professionally supervised, affordable services that range from specialized care for those with Alzheimer's and dementia, to companion and personal care and even housekeeping assistance," added Ross.

For more information on Senior Helpers visit www.seniorhelpers.com.

Abo ut Senior Helpers®

Senior Helpers® is the premier provider of care for seniors, and offers services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2001 with a vision to help seniors who wish to remain in their homes despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® is the first and only national in-home senior care company to be certified as a Great Place to Work™, is one of a select few in-home care providers to be approved by the U.S. Government for the Military Spouse Employment Partnership and has been ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 500 Franchise. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

1 According to The National Alliance for Caregiving in collaboration with AARP

