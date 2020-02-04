Senior Helpers® Opens Doors in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, one of the nation's premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, today announced the official opening of its Omaha location, to be managed and operated by Mandi Matlock. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families throughout the Omaha area, which includes western Iowa, Douglas county and Sarpy county. It hopes to bring more than 30 new jobs to the region over the next year. Senior Helpers' professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.

"I was drawn to Senior Helpers by the quality services it offers, and the potential to be a part of a company that is known as the first in the industry to provide specialized caregiver training in Alzheimer's, dementia, and Parkinson's disease care," said Matlock. "Our team is proud to provide a valuable resource to our community by helping to alleviate the stress associated with caregiving and ensure a better quality of life for families through personalized in-home senior care."

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers in Omaha are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. As the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company's Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

"We're pleased to welcome Mandi to our team as the newest Senior Helpers franchise owner," said Peter Ross, chief executive officer, Senior Helpers. "Mandi brings a passion for her community and an understanding of the importance of in-home senior care to her new role. This will serve her well and be rewarding for seniors and families living in Omaha and the surrounding area."

Senior Helpers newest franchise office is located at 5510 Miller Ave, Omaha, NE 68028. For more information, please visit www.seniorhelpers.com/ne/omaha/metro. For inquiries, please call Mandi Matlock at (402) 359-3595 or email mmatlock@seniorhelpers.com. Senior Helpers of Omaha is also hiring caregivers. For more information on available jobs call (402) 506-6777 or email hrenshaw@seniorhelpers.com.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies and is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

